Raptors game at Chicago postponed, Toronto unable to field NBA minimum of 8 players

The NBA has postponed Toronto's game at Chicago tonight because the Raptors do not have the required eight players available.

The announcement from the NBA comes a day after the Raptors added four players to the league's COVID-19 protocols, giving them a total of seven players sidelined for novel coronavirus reasons.

Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa were added yesterday, joining Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton.

Additionally, centre Khem Birch is out with knee swelling.

The following has been released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/aXJK3dGhb9">pic.twitter.com/aXJK3dGhb9</a> —@NBAPR

The Raptors attempted to make up the numbers by signing several players from the G-League under the NBA's hardship clause.

Nik Stauskas of Mississauga, Ont., Brandon Goodwin, Juwan Morgan, and Tremont Waters have been signed by the Raptors from the G-League under the NBA's hardship clause.

It's the third game the Raptors have had postponed, along with Monday's home game against Orlando and a home date with the Bulls on Dec. 13.

AHL cancels all-star event in Laval, Que.

The American Hockey League's All-Star Classic scheduled for early next year in Laval, Que., has been cancelled due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 6-7 at Place Bell, home of the Laval Rocket. The team is the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens.

It's the second straight year the all-star event has been scrapped after being scheduled to take place in Laval. The 2021 All-Star Classic was postponed after the start of the 2020-21 AHL season was delayed until Dec. 4, 2020 due to concerns over the pandemic.

AHL president and chief executive officer Scott Howson said he is committed to bringing the All-Star Classic to Laval in the future.

The last AHL all-star game to be held in Canada was in 2014 at the Mile One Centre in St. John's, N.L.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers game postponed

The Brooklyn Nets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday has been postponed because the Nets do not have the required number of players, the NBA said on Wednesday, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The NBA said on its website that the Nets had 10 players in health and safety protocols as of Tuesday.

"The Nets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Trail Blazers," the NBA said in a statement. The game was scheduled to be played in Portland.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said the league has no plans to pause its season.