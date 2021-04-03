Quebec junior hockey league shuts down until Jan. 7

Quebec junior league on pause

Five Raptors in COVID protocols

Olympic tennis champ tests positive

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has paused all activities until Jan. 7.

The league says the pause is necessary because of surging COVID-19 infection rates in Eastern Canada.

Players will report back to their clubs on Jan. 3.

The QMJHL says it's working on updated protocols which will include preventive testing prior to the arrival of players and staff within the team environment.

In a statement issued today the QMJHL says players and staffs' safety remains its top priority.

Postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The country's other two major junior leagues, the Ontario and Western Hockey Leagues, are on regularly scheduled holiday breaks, with games in the WHL still scheduled to start on Dec. 27, and in the OHL On Dec. 28.

Raptors VanVleet, Flynn in NBA's COVID-19 protocols

Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have been added to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols by the Toronto Raptors. There are now five Raptors in league protocols. Gary Trent Jr. was added to Toronto's list on Monday, joining Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton.

Toronto is scheduled to play in Chicago on Wednesday night after its game against Orlando on Monday in Toronto was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Magic.

Bencic complains on 'severe symptoms'

Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic has tested positive for COVID-19 after her trip to Abu Dhabi and has "severe symptoms," she said on Tuesday, a day after Rafa Nadal announced he had also tested positive.

Both players had traveled to Abu Dhabi to play in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event last week. Nadal also said he was having some "unpleasant moments" after testing positive upon his return to Spain.

"Unfortunately and even though I am fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for COVID-19," Bencic said on Twitter. "I am currently isolating and taking all precautionary (measures) to get through this as best as possible as I am experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills).

"While the timing is not ideal — as I was in the final stages of my preparations for the Australian Open swing — I will make my way to Australia as soon as I am cleared and past the isolation period."

Bencic lost to Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who had replaced U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu after the latter tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the event.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

WATCH | Will NHLers go to the Olympics?: