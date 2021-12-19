Toronto Raptors' game postponed due to COVID-19

Raptors-Magic postponed

The Toronto Raptors' game against the visiting Orlando Magic on Monday has been postponed, the NBA announced on Sunday.

The postponement is due to Magic players and staff members who are in the league's NBA COVID-19 protocols.

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie will miss Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings after entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

He joins teammates Garnet Hathaway, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom in the health and safety protocols.

Oshie, who turns 35 on Thursday, missed almost all of November with a lower-body injury. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 games.

Oshie has 621 career points (264 goals, 357 assists) in 870 games with the St. Louis Blues (2008-15) and Capitals.

Also on Sunday, the Capitals recalled forward Joe Snively from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, fellow forward Jack Roslovic and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

The Blue Jackets elected to cancel Sunday's practice "out of an abundance of caution." They plan to hold a morning skate on Monday prior to traveling to Buffalo to face the Sabres later that night.

Jenner, 28, has a team-leading 11 goals to go along with seven assists in 28 games this season.

Roslovic, a 24-year-old Columbus native, has recorded 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 27 games in 2021-22.

Carlsson, 24, has collected four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Sunday, as was Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, as coronavirus numbers around the league continued to rise.

Young is the only Hawks player on the protocols list, coach Nate McMillan told reporters in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Vogel won't be on the bench when the Lakers play at Chicago on Sunday. David Fizdale will coach the Lakers in Vogel's place, the team said.