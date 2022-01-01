The latest sports news:

Canadiens add Jake Evans, Alexander Romanov to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

7 Monaco players positive for COVID-19 ahead of French Cup

Canadiens add Evans, Romanov to protocol

Two more Montreal Canadiens players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.

Forward Jake Evans and defenceman Alexander Romanov were placed on the protocol list just hours before the Canadiens' matinee game at Florida.

The Canadiens said the two are "being monitored closely by team medical staff and following guidelines and protocols set by the NHL."

Evans and Romanov join forwards Brandon Baddock, Paul Byron, Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli in protocol, along with defencemen Louie Belpedio, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmunson, Gianni Fairbrother, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman, and goalies Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.

Goaltending coach Eric Raymond is also in COVID-19 protocol.

The Montreal Canadiens are not currently scheduled to play at home again until Jan. 15. A four-game Canadiens homestand

7 Monaco players positive ahead of French Cup

Seven Monaco players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Saturday on the eve of its French Cup game.

The match at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen is still set to go ahead on Sunday.

Monaco said none of the seven players show any worrying signs and are isolating.

There are 12 other French Cup games scheduled for Sunday, with title-holder Paris Saint-Germain in action on Monday night at third-tier Vannes.