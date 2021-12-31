Senators add forwards Tyler Ennis, Josh Norris to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list
Senators add forwards Ennis, Norris to protocol
The Ottawa Senators have added forwards Tyler Ennis and Josh Norris to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, the team announced on Friday.
The Franchise also called up forwards Clark Bishop and Logan Shaw from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League to the team's taxi squad.
The Senators returned to practise on Friday morning after cancelling Thursday's session for precautionary reasons.
Southampton vs. Newcastle game postponed
A continuing continuing coronavirus outbreak at Newcastle has led to Sunday's game at Southampton being postponed, the Premier League said Friday.
Newcastle's previous game against Everton scheduled for Thursday had also been called off.
The league said in a statement that it "was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans."
It brings the total to 18 Premier League games postponed in the past three weeks, including last-place Norwich's trip to Leicester on Saturday.
French league postpones Angers vs. Saint-Etienne
The French league postponed the game between Angers and Saint-Etienne on Jan. 9 because of a high number of coronavirus cases in the Angers squad.
Angers asked for the postponement on Thursday, saying there were 19 confirmed cases among its squad of 30 players and that more than 10 are not authorized to play again until Jan. 10. Angers added that a further five staff members have the virus.
Angers had five players out with COVID-19 when it lost 4-1 at Montpellier on Dec. 22 before the winter break.
With files from The Associated Press
