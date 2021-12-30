Seven NBA coaches now in league's COVID protocols

The latest sports news:

Seven NBA coaches now in protocols

QMJHL won't return to play until Jan. 14

Barcelona soccer team hit by outbreak

Philadelphia's Doc Rivers and Denver's Michael Malone were placed into the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday, raising the total number of head coaches on that coronavirus-related list to seven.

Rivers' situation was first reported by ESPN and Malone's was first reported by The Denver Post. Rivers' and Malone's statuses were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge of each situation, both speaking on condition of anonymity because neither coach nor their teams had revealed the matter publicly.

Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers' Frank Vogel, Chicago's Billy Donovan, Phoenix's Monty Williams, Portland's Chauncey Billups and Oklahoma City's Mark Daigneault in the protocols.

Also in the protocols: around 120 players, as of early Thursday, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league — including assistant coaches, broadcasters, referees, media relations personnel, stat crew members, athletic trainers and more.

The NBA has seen 558 players entering Thursday — already a single-season record — take the court this season, largely because teams have had to sign dozens of replacements to hardship contracts just to get through the periods of roster depletion caused by time missed with the virus.

Entering Thursday, 10 games have been postponed in the NBA this season for virus-related reasons, the most recent of those coming Wednesday when Miami — through a combination of players either entering the protocols or having injuries — did not have the league-mandated eight available players for its scheduled game at San Antonio.

Rivers and Malone were scheduled to work Thursday, with Philadelphia playing at Brooklyn and Denver planning to host Golden State. The Nuggets were testing players Thursday, and those results will help determine if Denver has enough available for that contest.

The NBA changed protocols in recent weeks mandating that everyone in the bench areas must wear masks during games — with the exception being head coaches. Some coaches said last season that the masks, when they had to wear them, interfered with their ability to communicate with players and referees during games.

QMJHL delays return

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has extended its holiday break until Jan. 14 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Eastern Canada.

The QMJHL said in a statement Thursday that it's pushing back the end of its break to create a safe environment for players and staff, facilitate players' return to school and allow them time to practice and work out.

The league was originally scheduled to resume play Jan. 7 after starting its break on Dec. 18. The QMJHL says its regular season schedule will resume in the week of Jan. 17, with postponed games to be rescheduled at a later date.

The league said its updated COVID-19 protocols include a series of preventive testing before players and staff reconvene, and that additional measures will be announced in the upcoming days.

The other two major junior leagues under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella — the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League — have resumed play.

Spanish League's Barcelona might not be able to play

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Barcelona squad swelled to 10 on Thursday, potentially jeopardizing the team's return to league play after Spain's winter break of nearly two weeks.

Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli are the latest players to contract COVID-19, Barcelona said. They are self-isolating at home and the team said they were "in good health."

The club already announced this week that Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves had tested positive and were isolating.

Barcelona is also depleted by injuries going into Sunday's match at Mallorca in seventh place.