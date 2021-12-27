Skip to Main Content
Habs add 5 players to protocol, Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin tests positive for COVID-19

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away.

American will miss World Cup giant slalom, slalom races this week in Lienz, Austria

CBC Sports ·
Goaltender Jake Allen is one of the five players added by the Montreal Canadiens to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Monday. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

Canadiens add 5 players to NHL's protocol list

The Montreal Canadiens added five players and a member of the coaching squad to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, the team announced on Monday.

Goaltender Jake Allen and defencemen Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman are "being monitored closely by team medical staff" and "following guidelines and protocols set by the NHL," said the team in a statement.

Goalie coach Eric Raymond was also placed on protocol.

They join Laurent Dauphin, Mike Hoffman, Artturi Lehkonen and Tyler Toffoli on the Habs' list.

Goaltender Cayden Primeau and defenceman Corey Schueneman have been called up from the Rocket Laval of the American Hockey League.

Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin tests positive for COVID-19

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away.

"I wanted to let you all know that I'm doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test," the American wrote on her social media accounts Monday. "I'm following protocol and isolating."

Shiffrin said she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in Lienz, Austria, adding, "I'll see you in the new year."

Missing the races in Lienz is a big hit to Shiffrin's chances of regaining the overall World Cup title. She leads Italy's Sofia Goggia by 115 points in the standings but needs to maintain a high level of points in the technical disciplines of giant slalom and slalom since Goggia has been virtually unbeatable in the speed events of downhill and super-G.

Shiffrin's positive test comes at a particularly bad time for her with six consecutive technical races scheduled.

Other top skiers who have missed races recently after testing positive for COVID include former overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami, Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand.

Maryna Gąsienica-Daniel, the Polish skier who finished sixth in two giant slaloms in Courchevel, France, last week, also announced a positive test on Monday. She said on Instagram that she is "isolated at home," and she, too, will miss the races in Lienz. Gąsienica-Daniel adds that she is "sad" but otherwise "feeling good."

Shiffrin's Olympic record includes two golds — in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games and giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games — plus a silver in combined in 2018.

Shiffrin finished first and second in the last two races she competed in — the two giant slaloms in Courchevel.

The next women's World Cup race after Lienz is a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 4.

With files from The Associated Press

