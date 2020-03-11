Arsenal players under isolation after exposure to infected team owner
Wednesday game against Man City postponed
Arsenal placed some players under isolation and the Premier League postponed the London club's match at Manchester City on Wednesday, after the owner of Greek side Olympiakos Pireaeus tested positive for the coronavirus.
A number of Arsenal players had met Evangelos Marinakis following their Europa League round of 32 meeting in London on Feb. 27. Marinakis, who also owns English Championship (second tier) side Nottingham Forest, said on Tuesday he had contracted the disease.
The Greek club released a statement on Wednesday saying their players and staff had been tested for the virus and that all tests came back negative.
Arsenal said in a statement the risk to their players was "extremely low."
"However, we are strictly following government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.
"The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr. Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete."
The Premier League said it had no alternative but to postpone the game and complete a proper risk assessment.
