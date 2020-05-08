Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Friday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Canada's sports sector to get $72 million from feds

The federal government will provide $72 million in relief funding to the country's sport sector that has seen myriad events cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault made the announcement Friday, three days after CBC Sports revealed a dire financial situation facing dozens of Canada's national sport organizations.

In addition to the money for sports, arts and culture will receive $198.3 million through existing programs, $115.8 million is going to the to support the Canadian audiovisual sector and $53 million will be provided to the heritage sector via the emergency component of the Museums Assistance Program.

The use of the remaining funds will be assessed on needs and a streamlined process is in place to minimize the application burden. Emergency funding is also available to the Aboriginal Sport Circle and the provincial and territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies.

Raptors get permission to reopen OVO Centre

Ontario has eased restrictions on pro sports teams, allowing them to open their training facilities starting Friday.

The Raptors wasted little time announcing that players who want to will be able to have limited access to the OVO Athletic Centre starting Monday, with strict safeguards in place.

The Raptors and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd., announced guidelines — including just one player in the building at a time — to permit workouts at the practice facility just west of downtown Toronto.

The safeguards include allowing only access to the court. Locker rooms, medical facilities, offices, the weight room, and other areas of the building will remain closed.

COVID-19 already affecting next season's curling events

As major sporting events around the world continue to be postponed or cancelled in the midst of the pandemic, the tentacles of COVID-19 are now starting to stretch into next year's curling season in Canada.

Late Thursday it was announced the 2020 Shorty Jenkins Classic, scheduled for mid-September in Cornwall, Ont., has been cancelled.

'The Shorty' is one of the marquee early bonspiels on the curling calendar.

The cancellation of The Shorty comes a week after three World Curling Tour events were cancelled.

The Canad Inns men's, women's and mixed doubles Classics, set to take place in mid-October have all been cancelled. The event is held annually at the Portage Curling Club in Portage la Prairie, Man.

NHL decides against international games in 2020

The league and players' union announced on Friday that the decision was made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence," a joint statement read. "We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021."

Games impacted include the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators in the 2020-21 season opener in Prague, Czech Republic. The teams were scheduled to hold training camp overseas — in Germany and Switzerland, respectively — with exhibition games against local clubs.

Djokovic will need vaccine if required, says Nadal

Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to keep playing if the governing bodies of tennis make coronavirus shots obligatory once they become available.

Nadal told the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia this week that Djokovic and all players will have to follow the rules when tennis eventually returns to action.

Nadal said no one can be forced to take the vaccine and everyone should be free to make their choices, but all players will have to comply if tennis officials require "vaccination to travel" and to "protect" everyone on the tour.

"Then Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to keep playing tennis at the top level," Nadal said. "The same for me. Everyone will have to follow the rules, just like now we have to stay at home."

FIFA to allow 5 substitutions per match

Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, FIFA said on Friday.

The change in the rules will be allowed in all competitions which are due to finish by the end of this year and it will be up to individual competition organizers whether to implement it, FIFA said.