Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Sunday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Spanish soccer league clubs can resume training Monday

The Premier League could face years of legal challenges if this season is not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of Crystal Palace warned Sunday.

Steve Parish offered public support for the league's Project Restart plans after relegation-threatened Brighton and West Ham expressed concerns about teams being forced to play their remaining games in neutral stadiums.

The league is working with the government to find a safe way for players to resume group training and play games by June at the earliest.

But the French and Dutch league seasons have already been halted by their governments amid ongoing concerns about sporting fixtures spreading COVID-19 infections. While Paris Saint-Germain was crowned French champion last week despite Ligue 1 ending prematurely, Ajax will not be awarded the Dutch title.

"The ramifications of each are complex and could involve legal challenges that run on for months, if not years. But, yes, it is partly about the money. And we should all care about the money."

Parish highlighted the "many secondary industries football enriches," with the Premier League fearing losses of more than one billion pounds from an incomplete campaign as broadcasting commitments are not met.

La Liga to resume individual training sessions

Players from Spanish league clubs will be allowed to resume training on Monday as Spain eases some of the lockdown measures that had been in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is allowing players to train individually at the clubs' facilities while observing a series of safety measures pre-established by the league and local authorities.

The league, which is expected to resume sometime in June, prepared a detailed four-phase training protocol that has already been distributed to clubs. Smaller group sessions and full squad sessions are likely to be allowed in the coming weeks.

All players were expected to be tested for COVID-19 before resuming their training sessions.

Some Serie A players set to resume practising

Serie A soccer clubs are in limbo with several regions of Italy allowing players to begin practicing on an individual basis at training centres on Monday while the government has set a May 18 return to the practice field for teams.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora is seeking clarification from the government's techno-scientific coronavirus commission.

Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Lazio and Sardinia have each given the go-ahead for teams in their regions to begin individual training. Those regions contain eight Serie A clubs: Bologna, Sassuolo, Spal, Parma, Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Cagliari.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The government announced a week ago that individual athletes can resume training on Monday May 4, while teams can restart May 18.