Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Thursday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Premier League season to restart on June 17: reports

World Rugby approves law amendments to reduce risk of infection

Hockey Canada cancels all summer camps for national teams

Formula One cancels Dutch Grand Prix

European Tour plans to resume season with 6 tournaments

Aussie rugby league back after 2-month break

Liga 1 joining European soccer's race to complete season

Premier League sets restart date

The Premier League is planning to return on June 17 after a 100-day shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's official broadcasters in Britain — Sky Sports and the BBC — said Thursday that English football will return with a doubleheader featuring Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

The league, which last staged a game on March 9, declined comment saying a meeting was ongoing. Approval from authorities is required for sporting events to resume with strict medical protocols to try to prevent COVID-19 being spread.

Football has already resumed in Germany, with three rounds of the Bundesliga played in empty stadiums. The Spanish league has government approval to restart after June 8.

But lockdown measures have only just been eased to allow full practice sessions to resume at Premier League clubs.

The two matches set for Wednesday, June 17, are both make-up games from previous rounds. The full 30th round of games are set to be contested the following weekend.

World Rugby approves optional law amendments

Optional law amendments limiting contact in scrums, the number of players in a maul, and the duration of rucks have been approved by World Rugby in the hope of reducing the risk of possible transmission of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Rugby's governing body made the announcement on Thursday, leaving national unions to decide whether to adopt the amendments at elite or community level depending on the prevalence of the virus in their territory and the advice from government and public health authorities.

A package of best-practice hygiene measures, such as regular ball sanitization and the "prevention of spitting and nose clearance" during matches, was also announced in an effort to reduce exposure.

"We have extensively evaluated the perceived risk areas within the game in partnership with our unions," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, adding the temporary measures will "aid safe return to rugby activities at all levels."

Scrum re-sets, which happen an average 3.5 times per game according to World Rugby, are being removed when no infringement occurs. Instead, there would be a free kick to the team which put the ball into the original scrum.

There will be no scrum option for a penalty or free kick, and there will be a goal-line dropout when an attacker is held up in-goal.

As for mauls, no player is allowed to join one if not in it at the start, and only one forward movement is allowed. At rucks, referees will ask players to release the ball after three seconds instead of the current five.

Hockey Canada cancels summer camps

Hockey Canada has cancelled all summer camps for national teams — including the Canadian junior squad — and will hold virtual training sessions instead.

The cancellation of scheduled events runs until September 1st. The Canadian junior squad's development camp was originally scheduled to go from July 27th-31st.

Formula One cancels Dutch GP

The Dutch Grand Prix has become the fourth Formula One race to be cancelled this season.

Organizers of the first Dutch GP in 35 years preferred to wait until next year in hope fans will be able to attend, rather than hold the race without them this time.

The race in Zandvoort was set for May 3 and initially postponed.

Race director Jan Lammers says "we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands."

The other races cancelled were the season-opening Australian GP on March 15; the Monaco GP on May 24; and the French GP on June 28.

Another six remain postponed.

F1 organizers still hope to reschedule those and hold 15-18 races this season, starting with back-to-back races at the Austrian GP in July.

European Tour planning to resume in July

The European Tour plans to resume its season the last full weekend in July with six tournaments in England and Wales that will include COVID-19 testing and depend on the U.K. lifting its quarantine restrictions.

It would start July 22 with the British Masters, hosted by Lee Westwood. The next five in the "U.K. Swing" are new tournaments the European Tour will pay for out of its tournament development fund. Three will be at former Ryder Cup venues — two at Celtic Manor in Wales, one at The Belfry in England.

The purse at each new event is 1 million euros. The tour said it will add 500,000 euros for the U.K. Swing for charities — half for the markets they play, half for the top 10 players from a "mini money list" to decide.

No spectators will be allowed at least for the UK swing.

"There is no question that we're back," Keith Pelley, the tour's chief executive, said in a conference call Thursday.

The European Tour also set dates for four Rolex Series events — the Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in October, the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa and DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in December.

Pelley expects the rest of the schedule — with hopes for 24 events — to be announced later.

National Rugby League returns to action

With the sound of skin slapping skin and an echoing oomph of air escaping lungs as players collided at pace, the National Rugby League led the charge for elite sports returning to action in Australia.

It was the furthest thing from the strict social distancing regulations that have been the norm in Australia in the coronavirus pandemic.

Parramatta flew in just four hours before kickoff and still beat the Brisbane Broncos 34-6 on Thursday night in an empty Suncorp Stadium, the lack of spectators being a trade-off for the NRL being allowed to resume following a two-month hiatus.

While a TV audience heard artificial crowd noise piped into the broadcast, in real time it was a vastly different experience. It was the first live action in any elite sport here since March 22.

Liga 1 aiming to resume in 2 weeks

In the Europe-wide race to finish this soccer season before the next one starts, Romania's league aims to beat a UEFA target for completion by resuming in two weeks.

On Thursday, public authorities were agreeing on protocols to keep players and officials safe for a June 13 restart in Liga 1.

"This is a positive. The economy is suffering and people are suffering," league vice-president Robert Pongracz said of the restart plans, while also noting: "This is the last possible date for us to start."

It's not how the soccer summer of 2020 was meant to be for Romania. Plans to host four European Championship games in Bucharest and play in the Tokyo Olympics men's tournament were postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.