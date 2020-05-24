Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Sunday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

N.Y. governor encourages pro teams to begin training

Basketball HOF aims for safe induction ceremony

Over 5,000 fans watch BATE Borisov win Belarusian Cup

N.Y. governor says pro teams can resume training

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months.

"Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps," the Democratic governor said during a news conference Sunday.

The New York City area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S. by the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19 deaths and new infections in the state have been trending downward.

Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players' unions.

"I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena -- do it! Do it!" Cuomo said. "Work out the economics, if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It's a return to normalcy.

"So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible. And we'll work with them to make sure that can happen."

Basketball HOF making changes to ensure safe induction ceremony

Enshrinement ceremonies at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame are set for Aug. 29, but they could be rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Globe reported that officials there are considering alternate dates in October or next spring and also are implementing protocols to make the ceremony safe when it does happen.

John Doleva, CEO of the Hall of Fame, told the newspaper that the ceremony will move from Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass., to the nearby MassMutual Center. With a capacity of about 8,300, or three times that of Symphony Hall, the MassMutual Center can offer attendees space for physical distancing.

The Class of 2020 is made up of players Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings, coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey and Barbara Stevens, and contributor Patrick Baumann.

Bryant, Sutton and Baumann will be honoured posthumously.

John Doleva, CEO of the Hall of Fame said the 2020 group will be enshrined on its own and not in a combined ceremony, as the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has chosen to do. Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be inducted on July 25, 2021, in Cooperstown, N.Y., alongside any new members elected as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021, instead of this July.

Borisov wins Belarusian Cup before over 5,000 fans

BATE Borisov has won the Belarusian Cup with thousands of fans watching in a rare case of a soccer trophy being decided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belarus soccer federation said that 5,761 tickets were sold for the game.

That was only a fraction of the stadium's capacity so that fans would be spaced around the arena. However, many supporters ignored the seating arrangements to sit in groups and most did not wear masks.

BATE beat Dynamo Brest 1-0 with a goal from defender Zakhar Volkov from a corner right at the end of extra time.

It was the fourth occasion that BATE has won the cup. Some fan groups had earlier called on their members not to attend games during the coronavirus pandemic. Belarus has not stopped holding public gatherings with spectators.