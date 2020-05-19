Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Soccer's EPL reports 6 cases across trio of clubs

NHL hopeful border closure won't affect restart timelines

NFL teams can reopen training facilities with government approval

Belmont Stakes slated for June 20 minus fans

Serie A soccer teams to resume full training

Dynamo Moscow soccer player contracts virus

6 more cases in EPL as training resumes

The English Premier League's first wave of mass coronavirus testing of players and staff found six people infected at three of the 19 clubs to conduct the checks.

Socially distant training sessions can now begin, without the involvement of the six people with COVID-19 who have to self-isolate for seven days.

The league is not identifying whether players or coaches tested positive from the tests on 748 people on Sunday and Monday. One of the 20 clubs in the league only started conducting tests on Tuesday. The results of those tests will be included in the figures from the second wave of checks being published on Saturday.

The competition has been suspended since March due to the pandemic. A relaxation of national lockdown regulations is only now allowing non-contact training to resume, with a maximum of five players working together for up to 75 minutes a day at training facilities.

NHL hopes border restrictions won't have impact

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly tells The Associated Press he's hopeful the decision to close the U.S. and Canadian border to non-essential travel for another month won't "have a material impact" on the league's discussions to restart its season.

Daly provided the response shortly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border restrictions will stay in effect through June 21. This marks the second time the border restrictions have been extended since first being put into place on March 18 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension of the restrictions comes at a time when the NHL and NHL Players' Association are discussing plans on when the league can resume playing after the regular season was paused on March 12. The NHL has seven teams based in Canada.

In a separate development, the NHLPA's executive board has voted to defer the final payment of players' regular season salaries through the end of May.

Numerous NFL teams reopening training facilities

Several NFL teams are reopening their training facilities Tuesday, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the 32 clubs the go-ahead for limited reopenings as long as state and local municipalities allow them. Coaching staffs and all players except those undergoing injury rehabilitation are barred from the facilities in the first phase of the league's plan.

With such states as California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Virginia still under heavy restrictions, that immediately leaves nine franchises unable to use their facilities. The Raiders, headed for Las Vegas for the upcoming season, still have their training complex in Alameda, California.

Baltimore, Tennessee, Cleveland, Carolina, Detroit, Philadelphia and Green Bay have chosen not to reopen Tuesday. The Jacksonville Jaguars have set May 26 for their reopening.

Belmont Stakes to run without fans on June 20

The Belmont Stakes will be run June 20 on Long Island in front of no fans as the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The New York Racing Association unveiled the new Belmont date Tuesday morning. This is the first year the Belmont will take place before the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. The Derby was moved to Sept. 5 and the Preakness to Oct. 3.

The rescheduled Belmont will be 1 1/8 miles instead of the race's trademark 1 1/2-mile distance that has been in place since 1926. It was last contested at a 1 1/8 mile in 1894.

Serie A soccer teams to resume full training

The Italian government has given the go-ahead for Serie A teams to resume full training after approving a new health protocol.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora made the announcement on RAI state TV on Tuesday.

Spadafora added that he has called a meeting with soccer officials for May 28 to decide when the Serie A season can resume. Serie A officials are hoping to restart the season on June 13 if they can get clearance from the government to play one day before the ban on sports events expires.

Serie A players have been training on an individual basis since May 4. Team training likely won't start for several days, though, because the protocol requires players to be tested for the virus three days beforehand, then every four days.

Dynamo Moscow soccer player tests positive

Russian soccer club Dynamo Moscow says a player and a coach have tested positive for the coronavirus and samples from four others gave atypical results.

Dynamo says defender Roman Evgeniev was found to be positive in recent testing ahead of the league's planned return next month. The club also says a goalkeeping coach had been diagnosed earlier. The club says he hasn't had contact with other employees since early April.

Two other unnamed people from the club gave "borderline" results in tests and another two had antibodies which indicated they had COVID-19 in the past.

The Russian league plans to return on June 21.

Rubin Kazan said Monday that defender Konstantin Pliev had tested positive for the virus but was "feeling fine." Lokomotiv Moscow said last week that Peru forward Jefferson Farfan gave a positive sample and had symptoms including a cough, fatigue and fever.

Central Michigan cutting men's track program

Central Michigan is discontinuing its men's track program, citing university-wide budget cuts.

The decision affects both indoor and outdoor track. Athletic director Michael Alford says the school is facing "a new financial reality" because of enrolment challenges and the coronavirus crisis.

Scholarships for current men's track athletes, including for new students this fall, will be honoured for as long as they're enrolled at CMU. Athletes can also transfer immediately if they choose.

Elsewhere in the Mid-American Conference, Akron is cutting women's tennis and men's cross country and golf, and Bowling Green has dropped baseball.