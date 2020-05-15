Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Friday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Tennis tours extend suspensions through July

The ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation (ITF) have extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said on Friday.

The ATP and WTA had announced in April that they were suspending all tournaments until July 13, with the WTA saying on Friday that it will next month provide an update on events scheduled for the latter half of July.

ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as scheduled while WTA events in Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest and Jurmala scheduled for July will not be held.

The ITF said all events — including ITF Juniors, Seniors, UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, Beach Tennis Tour and the men's and women's ITF World Tennis Tour — would be suspended.

World Rugby to reschedule mid-year test window

World Rugby has postponed July test matches involving southern and northern hemisphere nations because of ongoing restrictions on international travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sport's international governing body issued a statement Friday saying the mid-year test window will be rescheduled when cross-border travel and quarantine regulations are relaxed.

The decision means Canada will not host Italy in Winnipeg on July 11. A July 4 match against the French Barbarians in Montreal was called off in April.

World Rugby said the decision to shutter the July international window was made because of "ongoing government and health agency COVID-19 directives."

The Super Rugby season was suspended in March, but participating countries are planning domestic tournaments to off-set the lost provincial games. New Zealand's Super Rugby teams will play a 10-week competition starting next month, and Australia's Super Rugby clubs are aiming for a July re-start.

Canada is due to start play in the Americas Rugby Championship in August.

Gymnastics body creates relief fund

The International Gymnastics Federation is creating a fund to financially assist athletes and national federations struggling amid the pandemic.

The fund will give about $400,000 to various groups in hopes of easing what FIG President Morinari Watanabe calls a "grave crisis."

This fund will be managed by the FIG's Foundation for Solidarity. The foundation supported hundreds of athletes and federations in need through scholarships, financial aid following an accident and equipment donations since its inception in 2002. The criteria for applying for a grant will be released soon.

The federation also said member organizations will not be required to pay 2020 dues. The FIG takes in about $120,000 from dues.

LPGA cancels tournament in Michigan

The Michigan tournament where the LPGA Tour hoped to resume has been cancelled.

The LPGA says the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be played July 15-18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour did not offer any other specifics except for Commissioner Mike Whan emphasizing the long-term health of the tour is paramount.

This is the only team event on the LPGA schedule. Whan says Dow has extended its title sponsor contract and the LPGA will return to the Great Lakes Bay region next year and beyond.

The cancellation means the LPGA now hopes to return July 23-26 with the Marathon LPGA Classic in Ohio.

AFL kicking off again in June

Aussie rules football will kick off again on June 11, with the second round of the Australian Football League to be played almost three months after the competition was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian Football League chief executive Gillon McLachlan on Friday announced the matches for the next four rounds of the condensed season would be released within 10 days. The AFL, Australia's most-watched sports league in terms of attendance and TV audience, was suspended on March 22 after one round.

Belgian Grand Prix to be held without fans

The Belgian Grand Prix can go ahead at its original August date, but with no fans, local authorities in the Walloon region said Friday.

After Belgium last month banned all mass events in the country until August 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Formula One race scheduled for Aug. 28-30 at the Spa-Francorchamps track was under threat and organizers suspended ticket sales.

The announcement came two days after the Belgian government allowed outdoor training at sporting facilities to resume under a coach's supervision from next week. Di Rupo said the track will reopen for professional practice on May 18.

Formula One is planning to finally start its 2020 season with a doubleheader over two weekends in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix. Despite the first 10 races having been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus crisis, the targeted start date is July 5 in Austria. F1 still envisions holding 15 to 18 of the 22 scheduled races.