Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

With around one-third of the Major League Soccer season already postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams apparently are looking for salary relief.

ESPN reported Monday that MLS formally proposed to the MLS Players Association that all players take a 20 per cent pay cut.

The report, which cited anonymous sources, also indicated that MLS wants players to take tens of millions of dollars of cuts in other money aside from salaries.

MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott said to ESPN, "MLS continues to engage in productive conversations with the MLSPA over ways in which we can collectively address challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Numerous MLS teams resumed training on an individual basis starting last week, the first time any of the league's players have gathered since the season was halted March 12 due to the pandemic.

Diamond League cancels London meet in July

The Diamond League announced a revamped calendar of athletics meetings after the July 4-5 London event was cancelled Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the first event now provisionally set for Monaco in August.

The league said in a statement that "several events will be rescheduled, others cancelled as organizers continue to adapt the season in the face of the coronavirus crisis."

Meetings have been scrapped in London, Rabat and Zurich — which was originally scheduled to host the season finale in September — while world sport as a whole has seen countless events wiped out and seasons cut short due to the global pandemic.

The Diamond League said three athletics meetings would now be held in August: in Monaco (Aug. 14), Gateshead in England (16), and Stockholm (23).

Whitecaps set to start individual workouts outdoors

The Vancouver Whitecaps have received the green light to start individual outdoor workouts at their training facility, with sessions slated to start Tuesday.

The MLS club said its plan for voluntary workouts had been approved by health and government officials as well as Major League Soccer.

Toronto FC started their individual workouts on Monday. The Montreal Impact are looking to join them after having their initial request rejected by Montreal Public Health.

Vancouver's two primary grass fields will be used, which will allow for up to eight players a session -- with each allotted a quarter of the pitch.

The Whitecaps workout protocol prohibits access to other club facilities. Gyms and training rooms may still only be accessed by players receiving post-operative and rehabilitation treatment, as directed by the club's chief medical officer.

Players will complete a screening assessment survey prior to arrival at the training site and will undergo temperature checks upon arrival. They will also wear personal protective equipment from the parking lot to the field, and on the way back to their cars.

PGA Tour to provide charter planes for players

The PGA Tour plans to use chartered planes to shuttle golfers and caddies between tournaments when the circuit returns from its coronavirus hiatus at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June, said Kevin Streelman.

Streelman, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, told Golfweek that the plan is part of safety measures being put place to protect players and caddies during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced a shutdown of the PGA Tour at the Players Championship in mid-March.

The PGA Tour released a revised schedule in April with the first four events to be played without spectators, starting with the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

In addition to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, the tournaments currently slated to be held without fans are the RBC Heritage (June 18-21) in Hilton Head, S.C., the Travelers Championship (June 25-28) in Cromwell, Conn., and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 2-5) in Detroit.

The first tournament tentatively preparing for spectators is the July 6-12 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. followed by the Memorial.

Sweden not planning to test soccer players

Swedish soccer players and coaches will not be required to take a test for\ COVID-19 before training sessions or matches as part of the country's proposed return-to-play protocol during the pandemic.

Instead, they will have to fill in a self-assessment form each morning and email it to their club doctor no later than two hours before arriving for training, or before arriving at a stadium for a match. The doctor will then assess whether the players and coaches are healthy enough to take part. They must stay at home if they have any symptoms.

It follows the general principle adopted in Swedish society that only people who "are feeling so ill that they must visit a hospital get a full-scale corona test," the Swedish league told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Swedish society hasn't completely shut down during the virus outbreak because the government and health authorities have chosen not to impose as many restrictions as other countries.

'Tiger Slam' to air May 24 after Woods' charity match

Golf Channel was going to wait until a few hours after the Masters was over to show the latest project from its Golf Films unit called "Tiger Slam." But it wasn't going to wait until November.

The timing turned out to be even better.

The one-hour special, which chronicles Woods winning all four majors in a span of 294 days, will be shown two hours after Woods is seen in live competition for the first time in three months.

"Tiger Slam" is scheduled to air on May 24 at 8 p.m. EDT, right after Woods and Peyton Manning face Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity exhibition for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The film originally was set to be shown on April 12, the Sunday night after the Masters. But then the new coronavirus put a stop to sports, and the Masters eventually was rescheduled for two weeks before Thanksgiving. Golf Channel decided to wait until the right moment.

Horse racing to restart June 5 at Woodbine Mohawk Park?

Woodbine Entertainment is looking at a resumption of horse racing next month.

CEO Jim Lawson said Tuesday during an online question-and-answer session that harness racing could resume June 5 at Woodbine Mohawk Park, with the 2020 thoroughbred season opening the following day. Races would be held without spectators.

Should that not be possible, harness racing could restart June 12 with the thoroughbreds getting underway June 13.

Lawson said Woodbine will only resume racing if it's safe to do so and will continue to follow recommendations established by governmental and health authorities.

Harness racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced the postponement of the April 18 start to the thoroughbred card at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

Too early to resume soccer, London mayor says

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he believes it is too early for the Premier League to be planning a resumption of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and West Ham all play in the capital.

The mayor's office says the league should resume only "when it is safe to do so."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that sports events in the country could resume in June if there is not a new spike in COVID-19 infections.

FIFA reschedules 2 women's events for early next year

FIFA has rescheduled two women's events for next year and will hold its 2020 annual meeting online.

FIFA says the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama will start on Jan. 20 and the Under-17 Women's World Cup will be in India from Feb. 17.

Both 2020 tournaments were postponed in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA says both tournaments will retain their eligibility rules. The same players can be selected even if they have a birthday early in 2021.

The FIFA Congress was due to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sept. 18 but will now be an online event.

2021 World Cup cricket qualifier postponed

The qualifying tournament for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States, the West Indies and Zimbabwe were to play in the tournament in Sri Lanka from July 3-19 and three were to qualify.

The International Cricket Council has not set new dates.

The Women's World Cup is in New Zealand in February and March.

Danish soccer to resume later in month with no fans

The Danish soccer league will resume on May 28 with games in empty stadiums.

The league has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first game will be between AGF and Randers to complete the 24th round. The 25th round will start on May 29.

All games in the 26th and final round will be held on June 7. The playoffs will follow with the season scheduled to end on July 29.