Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Monday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

American Hockey League pulls plug on season, playoffs

Turkish volleyball league cancelled, no champ declared

Women's tennis stars to lead teams for charity

Premier League soccer cleared to return

AHL cancels rest of season, playoffs

The American Hockey League did the expected Monday, cancelling the remainder of its season and playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outgoing league president and CEO David Andrews said in a statement the NHL's top minor league simply ran out of time.

"After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," Andrews said in a statement.

The AHL paused its schedule March 12, following the NHL's lead in the aftermath of an NBA player testing positive for COVID-19.

The AHL current standings — sorted by points percentage — and statistics as of March 12, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season. The Milwaukee Admirals topped the league at 41-14-5-3.

Turkish volleyball league cancelled

The Turkish volleyball league has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Volleyball Federation president Mehmet Akif Ustundag says no team will be declared champion and no team will be relegated.

He says "the men's and women's leagues have been registered as they stand."

Turkey suspended all league games on March 20 but the country's soccer federation announced last week it plans to resume games on June 12 and host the Champions League final in Istanbul in August.

Kvitova, Pliskova to lead teams for charity

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and third-ranked Karolina Pliskova will lead teams in a tennis charity event during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pliskova's team will include her twin sister Kristyna, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, Tereza Martincova and Nikola Bartunkova.

Kvitova will be joined in her squad by Barbora Strycova, Katerina Siniakova, Barbora Krejcikova, Linda Fruhvirtova and Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Pliskova says "it's a great opportunity for us to play a unique tournament."

The first of the four tournaments that are part of the competition is scheduled for June 13-15 in Prague.

U.K. green lights return of Premier League

Premier League soccer was cleared to return in June as part Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to re-open the United Kingdom.

Games would begin June 1 in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan is part of Johnson's broader return to normalcy protocol in the UK in which he plans to permit "cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact."

Premier League play was suspended March 13 amid the pandemic. All 20 teams are expected to vote before specific details regarding the league's return are set. On Saturday, the Bundesliga in Germany is scheduled to officially return.

There are 92 games remaining in the Premier League season. Officials had targeted a June 8 return with games being held at neutral sites.

Japanese baseball hopeful of June start

The head of Japanese baseball says the 12-team league is hoping to start play next month but no specific date has been set.

Japan is living under a state of emergency that is in effect until May 31.

Commissioner Atsushi Saito says the all-star game in July has been cancelled for the first time since it was initially held almost 70 years ago. The Japanese season was originally scheduled to open on March 20.

Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University professor Mitsuo Kaku says it would be difficult to set a date for the season to start with the state of emergency still in effect.

Baseball has begun in Taiwan and South Korea in empty stadiums.