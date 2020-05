Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Sunday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Positive tests in Spanish soccer after lockdown measures loosened

French Open minus fans could happen in September

3rd Brighton soccer player contracts virus

Spanish league says 5 players tested positive

The Spanish league says five players from clubs in the country's first and second divisions have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are all without symptoms and will be allowed to start practising after testing negative in further testing. They will need two negative results to be allowed to come back.

The league has not named the players who tested positive. It also hasn't disclosed their clubs.

Spain this week started loosening some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing soccer players to resume training individually.

Most teams returned to action on Friday, including league leader Barcelona. Atletico Madrid resumed its activities on Saturday and Real Madrid players will be back practising on Monday.

French Open may be held without fans

The president of the French Tennis Federation says holding the French Open without fans later this year is an option.

The clay-court tournament at Roland Garros was initially slated to be held May 24-June 7, but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Bernard Giudicelli tells French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that "organizing it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, [like] television rights and partnerships. It's not to be overlooked."

Giudicelli adds that "the lack of visibility is genuine" when hosting a tournament without fans but "we are not ruling any option out."

That could potentially mean moving the starting date back to Sept. 27, something Giudicelli says "does not change much."

Another Brighton player tests positive

A Brighton player has tested positive for the coronavirus as the Premier League pushes ahead with plans to resume during the pandemic.

The southern England club says there is no need for other members of the squad or coaches to self-isolate because players have only trained in isolation when at the training ground. The positive test came back on Saturday.

Brighton says three players have now had the coronavirus. The club announced one case in March.

Premier League clubs are due to hold a conference call on Monday about Project Restart. Clubs are yet to resume group training as they abide by government social distancing regulations.

Brighton has opposed plans to complete the season in neutral stadiums rather than being able to play its five remaining home games at its stadium.