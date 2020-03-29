Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Sunday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021.

Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach had left open the possibility of spring dates after announcing Tuesday that the Tokyo Games would be postponed.

The postponed games were to have opened on July 24 and closed on Aug. 9. Mori suggested some decisions could be made as early as this week when the organizing committee's executive board meets.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) has placed its doping control testing program on hold until further notice.

The CCES announced its decision Friday in a statement posted to its website.

The organization said putting its program on hold is "in response to updated government directives intended to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19 and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

"Athletes should know that most other countries around the world are also adjusting their anti-doping programs in accordance with their national responses to deal with COVID-19," the statement said. "The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is actively monitoring these adjustments. The CCES will continue to update WADA on the adjustments we are taking in Canada."

The CCES said athletes will continue to be subject to the Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP).

Former All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds announced on his Instagram page that he went to the hospital to be tested for the coronavirus after displaying some symptoms. The 49-year-old Edmonds sent a video update Saturday night on his Instagram Story saying he was back home after testing positive for pneumonia for the first time in his life, but was awaiting results of tests for the coronavirus.

Italy's sports minister is planning to extend the ban on games and competitions in the country through all of April.

The current nationwide lockdown is due to expire on Friday but Italian health experts have said the need to try to contain COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that.

Minister Vincenzo Spadafora tells Italian daily La Repubblica that talks about restarting the Serie A soccer league on May 3 are "unrealistic."

He adds: "[On Monday] I will propose extending the ban on sports competitions at every level for all of April. And I'll extend the measure to training — an area where we hadn't intervened because there was still a possibility of holding the Olympics."

Some clubs like Lazio and Napoli had been pushing to restart training as soon as this week.

At least 15 Serie A players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Overall, Italy has nearly 100,000 positive cases and days ago surpassed the total in China, where the outbreak began in late 2019.

La Liga raises $740,000 US for virus relief

The Spanish league says more than $740,000 US has been raised for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak with the help of athletes and musicians in Spain.

The final tally was announced a day after the athletes and musicians took part in a four-hour online global music festival organized by the league to help purchase medical supplies and support fans confined to their homes.

Barcelona's Gerard Pique, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and tennis star Rafael Nadal were among those who participated in the charity event. Celebrities included singers Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Beret and Luis Fonsi, actress Danna Paola, music bands Morat and Taburete, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

They all participated from their homes.