Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Saturday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

NHL broadcasters Gord Wilson, John Kelly have coronavirus

WNBA player Sydney Wiese 'feeling better' after positive test

Mountain bike world championships cancelled in Germany

Tennis stars Djokovic, Federer rally in fight against virus

A-Leaguer is 1st Australian pro soccer player with virus

Senators, Blues broadcasters test positive for COVID-19

Longtime Ottawa Senators broadcaster Gord Wilson has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home.

Wilson and his wife, Patricia Boal — who has not tested positive for the coronavirus — have been in self-isolation since March 18.

Two Senators players tested positive earlier this month, while a Colorado Avalanche player became the third NHLer to have the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

The St. Louis Blues have confirmed that play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and has been in self-quarantine at home since March 13.

WNBA player contracts virus after trip to Spain

The Los Angeles Sparks say guard Sydney Wiese's positive test for COVID-19 came after she returned from Spain, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Wiese wrote on Twitter that she was "feeling well — fortunate to only show mild symptoms, but I am capable of spreading it."

The Sparks say in a statement that Wiese is self-isolating at home in Phoenix. The WNBA team says it's in direct communication with her and wishes her a speedy recovery.

The 24-year-old Wiese has spent her career playing for the Sparks after getting drafted by Los Angeles in 2017. She starred at Oregon State, helping the Beavers reach the Final Four in 2016.

Mountain bike worlds to be rescheduled

The mountain bike world championships in Albstadt, Germany, from June 25-28 have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials of the city, German federation and cycling governing body UCI will talk next week to try and set new dates.

The UCI reiterated world championships have priority in a revised calendar.

The worlds follow the postponement or cancellation of nine World Cups in the cross-country, downhill and eliminator disciplines.

Djokovic joins Federer in fight against coronavirus

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, are donating one million Euros, about $1.1 million US, to buy ventilators and other equipment for hospitals in their native Serbia to assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

"The fight is not easy, numbers are not pleasant, but I am convinced that we will manage to make it out of this stronger than before," Djokovic said Friday in comments released by his foundation.

"It is important to remain united in this fight, to help each other, so we can defeat this virus faster and easier. We would like to use this opportunity to invite everyone else to join us and help numerous families and people who need help to survive and get healthy again."

The foundation's focus is on preschool education for children in Serbia, but Djokovic has shifted gears in recent days. He said his team has researched how to procure the equipment, especially ventilators, and will be "overseeing the whole thing and ensure that there are no problems."

The Djokovic donation follows that of Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, who earlier this week donated about $1 million to families in Switzerland left in need because of the coronavirus.

Players, musicians in Spanish festival to fight virus

Soccer players and celebrities will take part in a global music festival on Saturday in Madrid organized by the Spanish league in order to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

Barcelona's Gerard Pique, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Sevilla's Jesus Navas will be among the players involved in the charity event organized to raise money "for the purchase of medical supplies in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and to also support fans confined to their homes during the current period of quarantine," the league said.

Celebrities in the festival will include singers Aitana, Alejandro Sanz, Beret and Luis Fonsi, actress Danna Paola, music bands Morat and Taburete, and tennis star Rafael Nadal.

The soccer players and celebrities will all participate from their homes. The concert is to be shown live through the league's international broadcasters and streamed via YouTube and Facebook.

A-Leaguer is 1st Aussie pro soccer player with virus

An A-League soccer player has become the first Australian professional footballer to test positive for the new coronavirus.

The unnamed player, who plays for the Newcastle Jets in New South Wales state, was tested Friday as a precaution before an international flight. He played in recent A-League matches against Brisbane and Melbourne City.

Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna said the player is asymptomatic and in good health.

The player is now in quarantine and the A-League is suspended at least until April 22.