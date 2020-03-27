Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Friday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Hard work won't go to waste for already-qualified athletes

Health officials clear Rudy Gobert, Jazz players

Russians suspend doping testing amid outbreak

World ski body postpones presidential election

Diamond League postpones three more track events

Djokovic makes large pledge to help fight virus in Serbia

Barca, Atleti to reduce payroll during coronavirus stoppage

Hard work won't go to waste for Olympic-bound athletes

All athletes who had qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will keep their spots for the Games next year following their postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

The IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the July 24-Aug 9 event earlier this week but confirmed that those among the 11,000 athletes set to compete in Tokyo who had already earned their spot would keep it.

The IOC also said that the amount of spots allocated for each sport at the Games would remain the same next year.

Health officials clear Rudy Gobert, Jazz players

Utah Jazz players and staff have been cleared of the coronavirus.

"The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others," the team said in a statement.

The NBA suspended play after Utah centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. His teammate, fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players and staff members went through isolation and quarantine, as required, the team said. They will practice social distancing and limit their time outside their homes to "essential activities."

Russia temporarily halts doping tests for athletes

The Russian anti-doping agency is suspending all tests for 10 days in response to measures implemented by the government to fight the coronavirus.

The move comes after President Vladimir Putin told Russians except those working in essential sectors to stay home next week.

RUSADA deputy CEO Margarita Pahnotskaya tells The Associated Press the testing suspension covers a longer period because of the risk of staff being stranded away from home. Tests stopped Friday and will resume on April 6.

Pakhnotskaya says the World Anti-Doping Agency has been notified.

World ski body postpones presidential election

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has postponed its presidential election at a biennial congress for at least three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosts for some world championships, including Alpine skiing in 2025, were also due to be voted on at May 17-23 meetings in Thailand.

FIS says it hopes to reschedule "in the autumn [fall] of this year," possibly at a different location.

Candidates to succeed 22-year incumbent Gian Franco Kasper as president, and for seats on the FIS ruling council, must be declared 30 days before the rescheduled elections.

The three candidates for Alpine worlds in 2025 are: Saalbach, Austria; Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany; Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Trio of Diamond League track and field events postponed

The events in Stockholm on May 24, Naples and Rome on May 28, and Rabat, Morocco, on May 31 have all been postponed with no new dates set.

The first six events of the year have been called off and only the Shanghai meet has been given a new date. The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on June 7 is now the first scheduled event on the calendar.

The Diamond League says "the meeting organizers, the Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to delivering a structured extensive season in 2020."

Tennis star makes donation to relief efforts in Serbia

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic pledged one million euros ($1.10 million US) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia on Friday, joining a list of other athletes in the fight against coronavirus.

Rafa Nadal had called on Spanish athletes to help raise 11 million euros ($12.13 million) to help fight the pandemic while Roger Federer contributed one million Swiss Francs ($1.04 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

"I wish to express my gratitude to all the medical staff across the world and in my native Serbia for helping everyone infected by the coronavirus," Djokovic told Serbian media over a video conference from Marbella, Spain.

"Unfortunately, more and more people are getting infected every day. My wife Jelena and I are putting together a plan how to best donate our resources to people in need.

Barca, Atleti to reduce payroll during coronavirus stoppage

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will reduce the salaries of their players amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Barcelona said late Thursday that its executive board decided to temporarily suspend player contracts, which leads to a "proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts."

Atletico followed suit on Friday, saying the move was necessary to "to ensure the future" of the club.

The player contracts will remain intact during the suspension. Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labour costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.

The clubs did not reveal by how much the salaries will be lowered.

The Spanish league stopped play two weeks ago because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Evian Championship moved to August

Evian Championship, the fourth women's golf major of the year, has been moved to August from July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, is the second women's major to be disrupted by the pandemic after the ANA Inspiration major scheduled for California early next month was moved to September.

Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the event will now be played on Aug. 6-9. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021 created a window for organizers to hold the event a week before the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick.

"This adjustment makes for easier travel for players and assists us as we look to reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall time frame," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement

The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the global sporting calendar and a number of golf events that were to be held between April and June have been postponed, including three of the men's majors — the Masters, the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.