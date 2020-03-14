Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Saturday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Canadian Olympic, Paralympic swimming trials postponed.

Men's Olympic soccer qualifying postponed.

FIFA recommends postponement of March, April international matches

Raptors players, staff test negative after contact with Jazz

Toronto Raptors players and staff who underwent testing for COVID-19 earlier this week are "all currently negative" for the virus, with one result pending, the team said Friday.

The Raptors underwent testing for the novel coronavirus after learning that a player on the Utah Jazz, a team they recently faced, had the virus.

"All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative. Results for one additional person are pending," the Raptors said in a release.

"These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so. We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and — most importantly — carefully monitor our health."

Two more Serie A players test positive

Two more Fiorentina players have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as a club physiotherapist.

The top-tier Italian league soccer team tweets that defender and club captain German Pezzella, forward Patrick Cutrone and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli "are in good health at their homes in Florence." They were tested after "showing some symptoms."

There are now nine Serie A players who have tested positive.

London marathon postponed to October due to coronavirus

The annual London marathon which was due to take place on April 26 has been postponed to Oct. 4 because of coronavirus, the organizers said on Friday, marking the latest in a long line of major international sport events disrupted by the pandemic. "The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone's priority," event director Hugh Brasher said in a statement.

FIFA recommends March, April internationals be postponed

FIFA has recommended that all international matches scheduled to be played in March and April be postponed because of the coronavirus and said that clubs would not be obliged to release players for any games that go ahead. The South American and Asian World Cup qualifiers which were due to be played have already been postponed. However, European body UEFA has not yet called off the Euro 2020 playoff matches which involve a total of 16 teams.

Triathlon Canada suspends season for six weeks

Triathlon Canada is suspending its season for six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization plans to go ahead with world championship events scheduled later this summer in two Canadian cities.

Triathlon Canada announced Friday night in a statement that it would suspend its season until April 30.

"As the situation is changing rapidly in Canada and around the globe, we felt it was most prudent to ensure we as a sport are doing our part to protect our communities and fellow vulnerable citizens during this unprecedented time," Triathlon Canada said.

"Our goal is to ensure that we have a successful racing season — including staging world championship events in Montreal and Edmonton later this summer. Our hope is that by taking extra precautionary measures now, we will all be able to be back on a start line as soon as possible."

Canadian Olympic, Paralympic swim trials postponed

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic swimming trials have been postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Swimming Canada announced the postponement Friday, following an order from the Ontario provincial government to restrict gatherings of more than 250 people.

The trials were scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 5 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

"With 3,000 to 5,000 people expected to attend daily, our Olympic and Paralympic trials would grossly exceed the recommendations from Ontario's chief medical officer," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in a release.

Bettman yet to put timeline on NHL 'pause'

The NHL is telling its players and staff to stay away from the rink and self-isolate while hockey is on a hiatus of unknown length during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday he was not aware of any player or league employee testing positive for the new coronavirus, but he can't say for certain that no one is feeling ill or awaiting test results. The league announced Thursday it was putting its season on "pause," but Bettman remains optimistic of resuming play and eventually awarding the Stanley Cup.

Bettman told owners the first positive test result by any player would mean "all bets are off" and that the decision to suspend the season came after what happened in the NBA. There are some 700 players among the 31 NHL teams across North America.