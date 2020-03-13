Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Friday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Olympic torch relay suspended because of crowds.

The EPL has temporarily suspended its season.

UEFA has postponed all Champions League and Europa League games.

French soccer league has suspended all matches indefinitely.

Torch relay suspended

The Greek Olympic committee says it is suspending the rest of its torch relay because of the "unexpectedly large crowd" that gathered to watch despite repeated requests for the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee says a large crowd had gathered to watch the flame for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo pass through the southern Greek town of Sparta. The flame was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the Games in Ancient Olympia in a pared-down ceremony.

The committee says it took "the difficult but essential decision to cancel the rest of the program of the flame relay on Greek territory."

It says the decision was taken in co-ordination with the health ministry and the International Olympic Committee.

The handover of the Olympic flame to the Tokyo organizing committee will go ahead as scheduled on March 19 at the stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

Cross-country World Cup in Quebec cancelled

The World Cup cross-country ski event this weekend in Quebec City has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move ends the cross-country season. Races for next week in Minneapolis and Canmore, Alta., were cancelled Thursday.

Several of the top competing countries left Quebec over the last couple of days and then Canada announced early Friday morning it would not compete.

Formula 1 races postponed

The Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix races have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bahrain GP was scheduled to be held next week — at an empty track — and the inaugural Vietnamese GP was set to be held in Hanoi on April 5.

The first four races of the Formula One season have all been called off. The season-opening Australian GP was postponed yesterday and the China GP was postponed in February.

No new dates have been set for the races, but governing body FIA says it expects to begin the F1 season in May when it reaches Europe with the Dutch GP.

Premier League suspended

The English Premier League has been suspended after three clubs put their entire playing squads in self-isolation because of coronavirus.

The league had expected to continue with a full schedule this weekend with fans, but later decided to suspend all matches until April 3 "at the earliest."

The same suspension applies for the three lower divisions overseen by the English Football League and to England's top two women's divisions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of the match against Brighton on Saturday. Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi also had a positive test on Thursday, while Everton said Friday that a player had reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus and said its squad was self-isolating.

Two more clubs said some players or staff would self-isolate. Bournemouth said Friday that reserve goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four members of staff had symptoms consistent with the virus. Leicester said Thursday that three players had "extremely mild illness" and would self-isolate as a precaution.

Champions League, Europa League postponed

UEFA has postponed all Champions League and Europa League games because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The quarterfinal draws in both competitions, scheduled for next Friday, have also been postponed.

The decision comes four days ahead of a meeting to decide the European soccer calendar, including the possible one-year postponement of the 2020 European Championship.

T20 tournament delayed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to delay the start of the Indian Premier League T20 tournament by two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament will now start on April 15 instead of March 29.

Ligue 1 suspended indefinitely

The French soccer league has suspended all matches indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Matches were scheduled to be held in empty stadiums, but the French league made its decision in an emergency meeting a day after President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on television.

No indication has yet been given as to when the league could resume. The league says it will next meet on Tuesday following a UEFA meeting.

Three Premier League teams in quarantine

Everton has become the third Premier League soccer club to put its entire playing squad in quarantine after a player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Arsenal and Chelsea announced similar measures on Thursday.

Everton says the club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the well-being of all players and staff. Its training complex has been closed down along with its stadium, Goodison Park.

Everton is scheduled to play Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

However, it is increasingly likely all Premier League matches will be suspended. League officials are holding an emergency meeting to discuss future steps.