Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Olympic tennis spots come after 2021 French Open

LPGA cancels Evian Championship major due to virus

3 European soccer hotbeds set to resume play

PGA Tour players to be miked at Colonial this week

Cricket body confirms saliva ban, COVID-19 replacements

The tennis rankings that come out after the 2021 French Open will be used to determine who qualifies for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The International Tennis Federation said Tuesday its eligibility rules will be the same as originally set up for Tokyo, with requirements related to minimum participation in Fed Cup or Davis Cup — and an appeals process for players who do not meet those standards.

The cutoff for ATP and WTA rankings points for the 2020 Games originally had been Monday, the day after this year's French Open was supposed to end.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics were pushed back a year from next month to July 2021. The 2020 French Open also was postponed and is now scheduled to start in September.

Next year's French Open will end on June 6, so the WTA and ATP rankings of June 7 will be used to help determine who qualifies for the Olympics.

For the Paralympic wheelchair tennis event, the ITF said all athletes who would have been eligible in 2020 will remain eligible next year.

LPGA cancels Evian Championship

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been cancelled this year.

The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains.

The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October and December.

In the revised schedule brought on by the pandemic, it was to be the first of three European events, preceding the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women's British Open. Those two events remain on the schedule.

The ANA Inspiration in California, originally scheduled for the first week in April, has been moved to Sept. 10-13. The Women's PGA Championship outside Philadelphia is scheduled for Oct. 8-11. The U.S. Women's Open is Dec. 10-13 in Houston, three weeks after the LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

3 Euro soccer hotbeds set to resume

When the coronavirus gripped Europe in early April, the prospect of professional soccer resuming this season felt unfeasible and unethical.

Yet, over the next seven days, the sport will make its return in three powerhouse countries that were among the hardest hit by the pandemic -- Italy, Spain and England.

With spectators not allowed in stadiums, Zoom walls and cardboard cutouts have replaced fans in the stands. A swab test for COVID-19 is as much part of the pre-match routine for players as stretching their muscles and artificial crowd noise is now the soundtrack for matches for TV viewers.

When the Spanish league resumes Thursday after a three-month suspension with a match between Andalusian rivals Sevilla and Real Betis, what is usually one of the most colourful and passionate derbies in soccer will likely lose some of its appeal.

Italian soccer restarts the following day with a semifinal match in the Coppa Italia between Juventus and AC Milan, two of the most storied clubs in Europe, in an empty stadium.

Then, on June 17, the most lucrative and popular league in the world -- the English Premier League -- is back with two games, including Manchester City against Arsenal. This, despite many schools still being closed, incoming passengers at airports asked to quarantine for two weeks, and many deaths still being reported each day.

PGA Tour players to be miked at Colonial

With no fans at Colonial Country Club this week in Fort Worth, Texas to liven up the PGA Tour's return to action, CBS Sports will rely on the players to build some atmosphere at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Several players, who are unnamed as of now, have agreed to wear microphones during play at Colonial Country Club.

During the tour's shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The Match: Champions for Charity event featured the four participants (Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady) miked up and interacting with each other and commentators, which drew largely positive reaction.

The PGA Tour will be back in action for the first time since the Players Championship was abandoned on March 12 due to the pandemic.

Cricket body confirms saliva ban, COVID-19 replacements

A ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and the approval of COVID-19 replacements in test matches were among the interim regulation changes confirmed by world cricket's governing body on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council will also allow home umpires in international series because of restrictions to international travel, and approved an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match in all formats because "there may be less-experienced umpires on duty at times."

If a player applies saliva to the ball, typically in an effort to make it swing more, umpires will initially be lenient toward teams "during an initial period of adjustment," the ICC said.

Subsequent instances will lead to a team receiving a warning. Repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a five-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

The ICC said COVID-19 replacements will be allowed in tests for players displaying symptoms. They must be like-for-like changes, as with a concussion.