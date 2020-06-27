Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Saturday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Rangers staff 'terrified' as virus spreads: reports

Texas Rangers employees told ESPN they are "terrified" after several co-workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff members said they hope the organization will allow them to work from home but have felt pressured to report to their offices at the new $1.2 billion US Globe Life Field in Arlington.

"We are terrified for our safety," an employee who requested anonymity told ESPN. "Terrified to share COVID-19, unknowingly, with an older employee, a pregnant co-worker or anyone else who may have some sort of underlying condition. We all knew it would come to this. It was only a matter of time."

More than 100 people work in the team's executive offices and over 200 employees are at the stadium on a daily basis, according to the report.

The team said the offices will be sanitized this weekend and employees can be tested on Monday and Tuesday.

3 PSG women's soccer players test positive

Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday that three players from its women's teams have tested positive for the coronavirus.

PSG said in a statement that one player from the main women's team and two players from the under-19 side returned positive results.

Canadians Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema play for PSG's women's senior team, which is set to resume training on Monday.

Earlier this week, PSG said three players from the men's side and one member of staff were infected by the virus during the lockdown when they were not in contact with each other.

PSG said they are no longer contagious and can train as normal.

Montreal world triathlon moved to Oct. 4

World Triathlon has resurrected a second race in its world series, in Montreal in October.

The pandemic shelved the seven-race series, and the finals in Edmonton in August were cancelled.

But the Hamburg stop in July was postponed to September, and the Montreal leg in June will race on Oct. 4.

A new date for the World Cup leg in Arzachena, Italy that was postponed in May was also found — Oct. 10.

Sparks duo to sit out WNBA campaign to focus on health

The Los Angeles Sparks will be without Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver for the WNBA season so they can focus on their health, the team announced Friday.

Ogwumike, the No. 1 pick by the Connecticut Sun in 2014 has missed two seasons to deal with injuries and with the shortened schedule felt that it would be smart to take care of her health. She missed the 2015 with a knee injury and 2017 because of an Achilles tendon injury. Both were suffered while she played overseas.

Toliver, who signed with the team in the off-season as a free agent, was a member of the 2016 Sparks squad that won a WNBA title. She also helped Washington win the championship last season, She said she will use the time to get mentally and physically healthy for the 2021 season and "find new ways to make a positive impact in my communit.,"

"Though I want very much to compete with my team, to be a leader and show up for them, I am not comfortable with the risk to my physical health — short-term and long-term — given the many unknowns of COVID-19 and the risk of injury," Toliver said. "For me, the right decision under the circumstances is to opt out for the year."

The WNBA is set to begin play next month in Florida at the IMG Academy after postponing the original start date of May 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another player from WNBA's Sky contracts virus

Another Chicago Sky player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Guard Sydney Colson announced the result Saturday on Twitter. About two months earlier, WNBA teammate centre Stefanie Dolson said she and her entire family tested positive.

This week, the Sky welcomed back out-of-market players for physicals and individual workouts leading to a 22-game season.

Over the next few weeks, players will face three rounds of coronavirus testing before they can travel to training camp next month in Bradenton, Fla.

Colson is to isolate and follow protocols of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She must test negative before going to Florida for workouts.