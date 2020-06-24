Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Wednesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

NYC Marathon cancelled, moved to Nov. 7, 2021

The New York City Marathon, the world's largest marathon, was cancelled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky.

New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the prestigious marathon, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, after co-ordinating with the mayor's office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.

Last year's marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, the women's world record holder in the half marathon, won last year's race, her first-ever marathon, upsetting four-time champion Mary Keitany. Geoffrey Kamworor, also from Kenya, won the men's event for the second time in three years.

Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon.

The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Caddies for PGA players Koepka, McDowell test positive

The caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading both major champions to withdraw Wednesday from the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

McDowell tested negative, though he suspects he has the virus and decided to drive home to start his self-isolation. He said Ricky Elliott, a longtime friend from Northern Ireland and Koepka's caddie, received a positive result and that Koepka has withdrawn.

Cameron Champ tested positive on Tuesday, the second player to test positive in the last five days. Still to come are results from all players, caddies and essential personnel at the Travelers Championship, the third tournament since the PGA Tour ended its three-month shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDowell's caddie, Ken Comboy, never made it to Connecticut. McDowell missed the cut last week at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, S.C. He felt a sore throat and reported it on the daily questionnaire, and then Comboy drove back to Hilton Head from Orlando to take another test. That was the quickest way to get the results, and he received them Tuesday night while waiting to fly.

Rockies all-star Charlie Blackmon has virus: report

All-star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first Major League Baseball player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A person familiar with Blackmon's situation confirmed the test result to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

The Denver Post first reported Blackmon's condition, saying Tuesday three Rockies players had tested positive.

Blackmon is a four-time all-star slugger who hit .314 with 32 home runs and 86 runs batted in last season. He turns 34 on July 1, the day players are set to begin reporting for the resumption of spring training.

The Philadelphia Phillies have said seven players have tested positive for the virus without identifying any of them. Several other teams have said they also have players who have tested positive.

Berlin Marathon scrapped for 1st time since 1974

This year's Berlin Marathon has been cancelled following months of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say "after extensive examination and various discussions" they were not able to find a later date. Authorities in Germany have blocked the hosting of major events through October.

The marathon was scheduled for Sept. 27.

The Berlin Marathon is one of the fastest in the world. The current men's world record was set in Berlin by Eliud Kipchoge in 2018.

It will be the first year with no Berlin Marathon since the race was founded in 1974.

The announcement came on the same day that the New York City Marathon was cancelled. That race had been scheduled for Nov. 1.

Disease expert Dr. Fauci says football 'impossible to call'

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes a decision on whether to play football this fall is "impossible to call" in June.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that the NFL and NCAA should be closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 infections during workouts and using the data gleaned to drive their decisions on whether to play games as scheduled this fall.

"The situation this fall will be dictated by the dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States," Fauci said. "Optimally you would want to see the level of infection dramatically decreased and good control of any evidence of resurgence. Again, the officials of the league in consultation with the players will make their own decisions."

Fauci said last week that the NFL should be considering a "bubble environment." That reference is to the campus-type setup that the NBA and Major League Soccer are implementing in Florida.

NFL officials haven't swayed from the plan to report to training camp in late July and start the regular season Sept. 10.

Pacers point guard Brogdon contracts COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday.

Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppage March 11. Brogdon was injured and not playing when the NBA was forced to pause the season.

Brogdon was traded to the Pacers from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the season and is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Brogdon's hip injury is not expected to be a factor in his potential return.

However, it's not yet clear whether the former NBA rookie of the year will be available when the season resumes in Orlando next month due to the positive COVID-19 test.

The Pacers are scheduled to arrive in Florida for training camp the first week of July.