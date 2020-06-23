Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

U.S. soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed

Tennis star Djokovic tests positive after hosting tourney

2 Steelers players have recovered from virus

2020 karate worlds postponed, moved to November 2021

The U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 induction ceremony to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's induction ceremony had been scheduled for Sept. 19-20 in Frisco, Texas, where the Hall of Fame is located.

Members of the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted together in a ceremony next year. Voting for the 2020 class was completed earlier this year but not yet announced.

Former U.S. national team goalkeeper Hope Solo, dismissed from the team following the 2016 Olympics, was among the first-time eligible players on the ballot. U.S. national team members Brad Davis, Whitney Engen, Herculez Gomez and Clarence Goodson also were among 14 first-time eligible players on the 42-person ballot.

Novak Djokovic, the men's world No. 1 tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together.

Djokovic organized nights out in the Serbian capital for the players, and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media.

With both Serbia and Croatia easing lockdown measures weeks before the event, players were not obliged to observe physical distancing rules in either country.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says two unidentified players have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Tomlin said Tuesday the players tested positive at some point earlier this year. Both players went through what Tomlin called "the appropriate protocol" and have since returned to work.

Neither player visited the team facility at any point during the off-season. The Steelers, like the rest of the NFL, have been meeting and training remotely rather than in person since mid-March.

This year's karate world championships have been postponed for one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Karate Federation says the championships will now take place from Nov. 16-21, 2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Karate was set to make its debut at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but that event has also been postponed by a year.

The karate worlds are held every two years. The scheduled 2022 event has also been put back one year to 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.