Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Monday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

All of Toronto FC's players are back at the club's north Toronto training centre with the return of star striker Jozy Altidore.

The U.S. international had been at his Florida home until last Wednesday when he came north via private jet to rejoin the team. A club spokesman said Altidore is training on his own while fulfilling a two-week quarantine and will rejoin the club's full training sessions when that is over.

Toronto and the other 25 teams are preparing for the "MLS is Back Tournament," which runs July through Aug. 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in the Orlando area.

Toronto, Montreal, New England and D.C. United are in Group C at the World Cup-style tournament.

The MLS tournament, which will be played before empty stands, marks resumption to the league's 25th season, which was halted March 12 after two rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PGA Championship to go ahead without fans

The PGA Championship will be held in August without spectators, the tour said on Monday, citing health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of golf's four majors, the event was previously postponed from its originally scheduled May date at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco because of the scale of the outbreak.

"While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

Ticket-holders who purchased directly from PGA of America will be contacted in the coming days regarding refunds for the event, which is expected to run from Aug. 3-9, with two-time champion Brooks Koepka seeking a third consecutive win.

NFL mandates teams set up tiered facility access: report

A memo obtained by ESPN from the NFL outlines the league's mandate that all 32 teams set up tiered access for all employees.

It's believed each team must submit a list of all employees and their access approval before training camp begins, the latest step designed to promote health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

All NFL teams are due to report to training camp in five weeks, with 26 scheduled for a uniform report date of July 28.

The "tiers" differentiate which employees can access which areas of a team's facility, including the dining hall, practice fields, locker room, training room, meeting rooms, press area and beyond.

They are as follows:

Tier 1: Players, coaches, trainers, physicians and necessary personnel requiring direct access to the players.

Tier 2: General managers, team presidents, football operations employees, other assistant coaches, video personnel, security and other essential personnel who may need to be in close proximity to the players and other Tier 1 individuals who may need to access restricted areas. Only individuals assigned to Tiers 1 and 2 will be permitted access to restricted areas, and there will be limits on the number of individuals from each team that can be assigned Tier 1 and Tier 2 access at any given time.

Tier 3: Operational personnel, in-house media and broadcast personnel, field managers, transportation providers and individuals who perform essential facility, stadium or event services but do not require close contact with Tier 1 individuals. Team and other personnel who work exclusively in areas of team facilities that are cordoned off from the rest of the facility do not need to be credentialed in one of the three access tiers.

ATP men's tennis adjusting COVID-19 protocols

The ATP men's tennis tour says it is continuing to "plan and adjust" its precautions and protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic with an eye to its planned Aug. 14 resumption of competition.

The tour issued a statement Monday following word that two top-35 players tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in unsanctioned exhibition matches organized by No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the Adria Tour exhibitions.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, who is currently No. 19, and his opponent in Croatia on Saturday, No. 33 Borna Coric, both said they have COVID-19.

The ATP said it "continues to urge strict adherence to responsible social distancing and health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."