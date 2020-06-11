Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Thursday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Organizers call off late-August golf tournament in Calgary

The PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary has been cancelled.

The City of Calgary revoking event permits until Aug. 31, and international travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompted organizers of the Aug. 24-30 tournament to call it off.

"Over the past few weeks, we have had extensive meetings with all of our key stakeholders including the PGA Tour, along with our generous corporate partners and vendors," executive director Sean Van Kesteren said in a statement Thursday.

"We've determined that, after weighing all options, it was best to press pause and focus on bringing golf fans back together in 2021."

The Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club tournament is the latest marquee Canadian golf event to fall victim to the pandemic following the PGA's RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club and the Mackenzie Tour, which is the country's professional development circuit.

The LPGA's CP Women's Open Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club remains on that tour's schedule for now.

Rocco Mediate and Fred Couples are among previous winners of the Shaw Charity Classic, which has raised $48 million for 213 youth-based charities in Alberta over its seven-year history.

PGA Tour resumes season at Colonial

Colonial already was quiet with no spectators around for the return of the PGA Tour on Thursday. And then at 8:46 a.m., it came to a standstill.

Commissioner Jay Monahan stood on the first tee for the 8:46 a.m. starting time that was listed on the tee sheet without any player names. The tour left that time open as a tribute to George Floyd, whose killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked worldwide outrage and protest over social and racial injustice.

The time reflects how long — 8 minutes, 46 seconds — authorities say the officer held his knee to the back of Floyd's neck. The handcuffed black man died after pleading for air.

"As the PGA Tour commits to amplifying voices and efforts to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices, we have reserved the 8:46 tee time to pause for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection," Monahan said.

That was followed by three short blasts of the horn as players stopped — on the golf course, on the putting green and on the driving range. Most players removed caps and bowed their heads. Carts also stopped — the traffic provided about the only noise at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

NHL eyes next phase of restart

The NHL and the NHL Players' Association have announced that training camps will open July 10, provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties reach an agreement on resuming play.

The opening of training camps for the 24 teams resuming play would start Phase 3 of the league's plan to return to action.

The NHL and the NHLPA said in a joint statement that the length of the camps and the start date for resumption of play will be determined at a future date.

The league suspended its schedule in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There remains a restriction on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States, and Canada requires anyone entering the country to quarantine for 14 days.

The return-to-play blueprint — which will eventually require the approval of health and government officials to get off the ground in two "hub" cities — would begin with separate, three-game round-robin tournaments for the top four clubs in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.