Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Women's British Open to be held without fans in August

BMX world championships cancelled for this year

NFL QB Lamar Jackson to hold Florida social event amid virus

16 Bulgarian soccer players, officials contract virus

Women's British Open golf gets go-ahead for August

The R&A is going ahead with the Women's British Open at Royal Troon without spectators.

The Women's British Open is set for Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon along the Ayrshire coast of Scotland. It would be the first major on the LPGA Tour schedule that is played this year and it would be the week after the Ladies Scottish Open on the other side of the country just east of Edinburgh.

Qualifying for the AIG Women's British Open has been cancelled. The R&A says the field will be comprised of leading players from the women's world ranking and recognizing top performances at recent events on the world's leading tours.

The R&A says it will create a bio secure zone at Royal Troon for those essential to the championship. It says it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure a safe championship without spectators.

BMX worlds scrapped until August 2021

The International Cycling Union says this year's BMX world championships have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to be held in Houston in May and was at first postponed.

The UCI says no new host was found "despite its best efforts to come up with an alternative."

The next BMX worlds are scheduled to start in Papendal, Netherlands, in August 2021. That is one week after the Tokyo Olympics. Four BMX medal events are on the Olympic program.

The UCI also says the 2020 season in BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland World Cup will not happen.

Ravens QB to hold Florida social event amid virus

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual "Funday with LJ" event in Florida amid the state's spike in coronavirus cases.

Jackson's third annual event will be held Saturday and Sunday in his hometown of Pompano Beach, according to a flyer shared on his Instagram page Monday. Social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people are currently not allowed in Pompano Beach, according to the city's website.

The flyer, which says "come have some fun in the sun," advertises flag football, and water slides among other activities. It also says adults must wear face masks, and a waiver must be signed for children to participate.

The announcement for the event comes more than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference that interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases.

16 soccer players, officials from Bulgarian club test positive

Sixteen players and officials from Bulgarian soccer club Cherno More have tested positive for coronavirus, the country's health minister said Tuesday.

The club from the Black Sea town of Varna said 12 players are among the positive cases.

Cherno More played a league game against Tsarsko Selo in Sofia on Thursday. The following day, the laboratory that conducted pre-match tests admitted it had not announced that one of the players on the team from Sofia had tested positive.

Despite the positive tests, Cherno More said the club was still ready to play on Tuesday against Arda Kardzhali. The quarantined players would be replaced by members of the team's junior squad.

Austria to probe soccer clubs for breaching testing rules

The Austrian soccer league has started an investigation into the coronavirus testing procedures of all 16 second-division teams after three players from one club tested positive over the weekend.

Each club must provide receipts and test results to prove that all players have been tested on a weekly basis since play resumed on June 5 after a 12-week break, the league told the Austria Press Agency on Tuesday.

The investigation comes after last-place Kapfenberger SV apparently breached the anti-coronavirus rules by failing to structurally test its players.

The league opened proceedings against Kapfenberg on Monday. While Kapfenberg initially denied any wrongdoing, club president Erwin Fuchs later acknowledged that the team doctor had probably overlooked a few players during testing last week.