Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

TeamTennis dismisses American Danielle Collins for COVID-19 breach

Swimming body steps up to help Olympians preparing for Tokyo

KHL team Avangard Omsk reports 20 positive cases

Citi Open tennis event scrapped in Washington D.C.

TeamTennis boots Danielle Collins after protocol breach

Danielle Collins has been kicked out of World TeamTennis for breaking the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Carlos Silva, WTT CEO, says Collins left The Greenbrier resort hosting all of the matches during the league's three-week season and went out of the state of West Virginia.

"The protocols have been put in place and communicated numerous times to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff," Silva said.

Collins is a 26-year-old American who was a semifinalist at the 2019 Australian Open. She has been ranked as high as No. 23 and currently is No. 51.

She was playing for the Orlando Storm at WTT, which took all nine of its teams and put them at The Greenbrier, where the season began July 12 and ends Aug. 2.

The WTT is not affiliated with the WTA or ATP professional tours, which have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic and plan to resume next month.

Swimming body gives $6.5M US in aid for Olympians

Swimming governing body FINA is giving almost $6.5 million US to help athletes prepare for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

FINA says it wants to help athletes who "endure hardships related to their training and competitive opportunities due to the pandemic."

The plan includes $4 million for at least 160 national federations to support athletes with expenses for training, competitions and living over the next year.

A further $2 million will support 100 scholarships for athletes who currently do not have Olympic qualifying standards to prepare at national or continental centres. FINA supports regional bases in Russia, Senegal, Thailand and the United States. Grants totalling $460,000 will go to continental swimming bodies to distribute.

Russian hockey team records 20 positive cases

A Russian team playing in the Kontinental Hockey League has withdrawn from a pre-season tournament after 20 people from the club tested positive for the coronavirus.

Avangard Omsk general manager Alexei Volkov says the positive tests come from players and members of team staff who were tested during training camp. Volkov adds that the people are in isolation and that most don't have obvious symptoms.

Avangard was scheduled to play in a pre-season tournament from Aug. 4-9 in Sochi.

The last KHL season was cut short midway through the playoffs when the coronavirus pandemic made international travel difficult. The league is aiming to start the new season on Sept. 2 and expects to finalize the calendar after a board meeting scheduled for next week.

Later Tuesday, storied Russian hockey club CSKA Moscow said seven players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says the unnamed players tested positive Tuesday and that none of them are displaying symptoms.

CSKA says in a statement the team has been tested for the virus each day since returning from vacation.

Citi Open tennis event in Washington D.C. cancelled

The tournament that was supposed to mark the official return of men's professional tennis amid the coronavirus pandemic has been cancelled.

The Citi Open in Washington, scheduled to start with Aug. 13 qualifying, was called off Tuesday because of what tournament manager Mark Ein said are "too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends."

The men's and women's pro tours both have been suspended since March and are planning to return next month. The first event on the most recently announced calendar is a women's tournament in Palermo, Italy, starting Aug. 3.

With Washington's hard-court tournament now gone, the first chance for men to play sanctioned matches will be the Masters-level event usually played in Cincinnati that was moved to the site of the U.S. Open, starting Aug. 22.

That is to be followed by the U.S. Open, beginning Aug. 31.

Track meet in Berlin planning for 3,500 fans

The ISTAF track meet in Berlin has outlined plans to have up to 3,500 spectators in attendance on Sept. 13.

Organizers say they have developed a wide-ranging plan to ensure spectators stay healthy but haven't revealed specifics. They were hoping for up to 45,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin before the pandemic.

Meet director Martin Seeber says he hopes it will be "a first small step back to normality." Pole vault world record holder Armand "Mondo" Duplantis is headlining the event.

The announcement comes as other European track meets plan to bring fans back. Tickets are on sale for the Diamond League meet in Monaco next month and organizers in Lausanne are staging a pole vault competition in the city which could have 5,000 fans if Swiss authorities agree.