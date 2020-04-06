Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Monday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Golf's British Open cancelled, Masters moved to November

The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, golf officials announced Monday as they tried to reconfigure a major championship schedule that would end with the Masters being played two weeks before Thanksgiving.

Still to be determined is when, or even if, golf can resume depending on the spread of COVID-19 that has shut down sports worldwide.

The R&A announced that the British Open, scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George's in England, will be pushed back until July 15-18 in 2021, leaving the 150th Open for St. Andrews in 2022.

The Masters, which was supposed to start Thursday, was rescheduled for Nov. 12-15. That would follow the PGA Championship on Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park in San Francisco and the U.S. Open, still at Winged Foot, for Sept. 17-20.

The Canadian Open, scheduled for June 11-14 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, has yet to make an announcement concerning postponement or cancellation.

Other cancellations: The U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club and the U.S. Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Connecticut along with the Scandinavian Mixed tourney June 11-14 that will be played in 2021. Another European Tour event, the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco from June 4-7, was postponed.

NHL targets August return at empty arenas: report

The National Hockey League is plotting a late summer return with playoff games in empty venues to counteract the risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

A board of governors call to dissect options for resuming the season was scheduled for Monday.

Commissioner Gary Bettman and other NHL officials participated in a conference call with U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend, where optimism about clearance for sports to resume in August was detailed. But NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league would defer to medical professionals when determining where and when it's safe to resume hockey.

The NHL asked teams to provide arena availability into the summer months when the regular season was paused.

Tennis players going virtual from home for Madrid Open

The 2020 Madrid Open, one of more than 30 professional tournaments cancelled or postponed because of the novel coronavirus, is going to be contested April 27-30 by tennis players holding controllers instead of rackets.

The clay-court tournament on Monday announced its plan to go virtual, saying it will involve "the world's biggest tennis stars squaring off from their own homes."

There will be 150,000 euros (about $160,000 US) in prize money each for the men's and women's events, with the winners deciding how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to enter. An additional 50,000 euros (about $55,000) will be given to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.

The list of players who will "compete" will be released later. The Madrid Open was supposed to be played May 1-10, but the entire European clay circuit was abandoned by the ATP and WTA.

NFL planning telethon during draft to aid relief effort

The NFL is planning a telethon to aid coronavirus relief efforts during the draft from April 23-25, according to two people familiar with the league's plans.

The people tell The Associated Press that the league hopes its massive reach will raise awareness and funds in battling the pandemic. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the telethon has not been announced publicly.

Since the NFL's business year began on March 18, the league has conducted free agency even as team facilities have been shut down and travel has been barred.

Infected doctor with French soccer club takes own life

A doctor at French soccer club Reims has killed himself after getting infected with the coronavirus.

Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet told Le Parisien newspaper Bernard Gonzalez "is a collateral victim of COVID-19 because he had tested positive and was in isolation for 14 days. I know he had left a note to explain his decision."

Officials at the club say Gonzalez died Sunday. He was 60. Gonzalez had worked at the club for 23 years.

Reims remembered Gonzalez as a man with the "soul of an artist" who was in love with the six-time champions.

Serie A to cut player salaries 33 per cent if season lost

Serie A says it has unanimously decided to reduce player salaries by a third if the season does not resume.

The Italian soccer players' association has not yet signed off on the deal.

The league says in a statement that the guideline measure was agreed on by 19 of the 20 clubs. Juventus already reached a similar deal with its players.

The league says the agreement is "a common line of action to contain" salaries for "players, coaches and members of first squads."

Serie A has been suspended since the government ordered a nationwide lockdown nearly a month ago.

Dutch soccer players contribute to help clubs

Dutch national team players, the country's national soccer association and the sport's main sponsor will contribute to an 11 million euro ($12 million US) fund to support clubs in the Netherlands during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch soccer association says players on the men's and women's national teams are contributing to the fund to help amateur clubs that have been closed across the country.

The country's 3,000 soccer clubs have 1.2 million players but have seen income such as bar proceeds dry up amid the health crisis.