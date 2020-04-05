Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Sunday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Player sentenced to 3 months at home for flouting curfew

Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been sentenced to three months of home detention for flouting a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 29-year-old striker who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial in Belgrade on Saturday.

Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country's 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. lockdown orders.

He is the second Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic flouted the state of emergency decree when he attended his girlfriend's birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.

Those who violate the restrictive measures could face up to three years in jail.

Pulled plug shows hazards of virtual competition

Australia's triathlon world champion Mirinda Carfrae has found virtual reality competitions created to sustain sport amid the novel coronavirus outbreak have unexpected hazards.

The three-time world ironman champion was competing against Jocelyn McCauley of the United States, Canada's Angela Naeth and Jeanni Seymour of South Africa in the inaugural Ironman VR Pro Challenge women's race when disaster struck.

Carfrae was doing well on the 90 kilometre bike stage when she suffered a virtual mechanical failure. Husband Tim O'Donnell tripped over the cord of her smart trainer, disconnecting it and putting her out of the race.

"He decided to bring my trophies in here as motivation and when he walked around the back he kicked out the plug. What an idiot," Carfrae said.

McCauley won the race, which was shown live on Facebook, with Naeth finishing second and Seymour third.