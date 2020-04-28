Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

World Athletics sets up fund to help athletes

Athletes in track and field can apply for money from a $500,000 US fund to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation have launched the fund to help athletes who have lost income because competitions are suspended.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe says the fund will try "to help as many athletes as possible."

It's unclear when or if the track season can begin. Diamond League meets and the Olympics have been postponed.

Coe says the fund was the idea of 1,500-metre world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj. The Moroccan runner will be part of the team examining applications from athletes.

NASCAR aims for May 17 return at Darlington

NASCAR sent teams a schedule for the next two months that starts with a return to racing on May 17 at Darlington, S.C., Autoweek reported on Tuesday.

The race would be one of five in May and among four held near most of the NASCAR team's home bases to restart the 2020 schedule.

NASCAR officials said in March when the season was suspended that their goal would be to complete the season. Initial thoughts focused on getting the season rolling in Texas with one or two events.

South Carolina has relaxed coronavirus restrictions and Charlotte, N.C., is following suit. Charlotte will host the third and fourth races after the return to racing.

It is expected NASCAR initially will operate without live pit stops, reducing the number of team pit crew members by at least five.

Korea baseball nears deal with ESPN to televise games: report

Live professional baseball games could be televised in the United States as early next week, with South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reporting Monday that ESPN and the Korea Baseball Organization are nearing an agreement.

KBO games could be broadcast on the cable network as early as May 5, when the season is set to start. The KBO season was scheduled to begin in late March, but has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A deal between ESPN and KBO reportedly fell apart last week when the network offered a percentage of revenue from broadcasts but no up-front payment.

The KBO season will start without fans in the stands. According to Daniel Kim of South Korea's MBC Sports, the plan is to gradually allow an audience back into stadiums starting with stands filled at 20 or 25 per cent of capacity before increasing from that point.

French government says soccer, rugby seasons off

The French government says the rest of the soccer and rugby seasons won't be completed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says "the 2019-20 season of professional sport … won't be able to resume."

The top two divisions in French soccer both had 10 league games left to play. Rugby's Top 14 league had reached the semifinal stage.

France is expected to end its lockdown on May 11.

French rugby to support amateur clubs

The French Rugby Federation has announced a support package worth 35 million euros ($38 million US) to help ease the financial concerns of its amateur clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amateur rugby competitions in France were cancelled for the season on March 27 after strict social measures were put in place to deal with the outbreak.

The FFR has now arranged a package that will see $15 million go to clubs to cover losses and fees for this season and a further $22.5 million for the 2020-21 season. It means they will not have to pay for such things as insurance costs and license fees.

Rugby officials are waiting to see what rules the government sets out following the end of lockdown before definitively deciding if a resumption is possible in the country's top league.

End of Argentine soccer season to be ratified

The end of the Argentine league soccer season is expected to be ratified by the national association executive committee.

AFA president Claudio Tapia says there will be no relegation until 2022 to ease club finances burdened by the coronavirus pandemic and end of player contracts on June 30 will be honoured.

Boca Juniors won the title shortly before the AFA suspended all soccer on March 15. How teams qualify for the 2021 Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana is also to be resolved.

Tapia tells TNT Sports "everyone wants to play again when we can, and if we have to play in January because we couldn't do it earlier in the year, we will."