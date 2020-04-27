Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Monday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

F1 chair 'increasingly confident' in July return

Nadal concerned about injuries when tennis resumes

Russian soccer league targets late June restart

F1 chairman Carey targets July 5 start

Formula One chairman Chase Carey says he is "increasingly confident" the season can start in July despite the first 10 races being cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Grand Prix decided to call off its race on June 28 rather than postponing it. That means the earliest start date is now the Austrian GP on July 5.

Carey says "we are now increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer" and that 15-18 races can take place.

F1 plans to start racing in Europe "through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria." The plan is then to race in "Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi."

French Grand Prix cancelled because of virus

The French Grand Prix has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was scheduled for June 28 on the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet in southern France. The French government has banned public gatherings until mid-July and race organizers decided not to try to postpone the race or try holding it without fans.

French GP managing director Eric Boullier says their plans are "already turning towards the summer of 2021 in order to offer our spectators an even more original event."

Nadal pessimistic about tennis' quick return to normalcy

Rafael Nadal says it will be "very difficult" for tennis to return to action any time soon and is concerned about the risk of injuries when the sport resumes.

Nadal spoke in a joint interview with NBA player Pau Gasol that was published by Spanish newspapers on Monday.

"I don't think training would be a problem, but competing … I see it very difficult," Nadal said. "It's a moment to be responsible and coherent, so I don't see how we can travel every week to a different country.

Nadal pointed out that even though there is a smaller risk of contagion in tennis compared to team sports, there are many people involved in the organization of tennis tournaments, from hotels to other sectors of society.

Nadal, who has had to deal with a series of injuries throughout his career, is also worried that the risk of new injuries will increase when players return to action.

Cycling's 100th Catalonia Vuelta set for March 2021

Organizers of the Catalonia Vuelta cycling race say this year's edition will take place next year.

The 100th edition of the race had already been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled for March 23-29.

Organizers say the cycling calendar has been significantly reduced because of the pandemic and they didn't want the Catalonia Vuelta competing with other major events. They also did not want to change the race's format.

Organizers say they want "to celebrate a 100th edition with the maximum guarantees and with the best world cyclists."

They say the race will be held next year in the last week of March.

Russian soccer wants to resume in late June

The Russian soccer league says it is hoping to resume play in late June and wants to complete its season by Aug. 2.

The league says it is discussing June 21 and 28 with clubs as possible dates to resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each club has eight more league games to play.

The league, which has discussed a return to training, says it would keep promotion and relegation if the season can be completed.

The number of teams could expand from 16 to 18 for next season with the addition of the two best-placed teams from the second division if the season can't be finished. It would then shrink back to its current size for the 2021-22 season. The Russian Cup could also be removed from the calendar for next season only.