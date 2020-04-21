Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

South Korean baseball tabs May 5 as opening day

U.S. Olympic track and field trials to begin June 18, 2021

Italian soccer teams vote to complete season

NBA's Magic give $50K US to Central Florida food bank

Concerns in Germany about testing soccer players

South Korean baseball season to start May 5

South Korea's professional baseball league has decided to begin its season on May 5.

The games will be played without fans until the risk of infection from the coronavirus is gone.

The league's plan is to maintain a 144-game regular-season schedule but scrap its all-star game and shorten the first round of the playoffs from a best-of-five to best-of-three series.

The KBO says it could shorten the regular season if infections erupt. The league will advise players to wear face masks in locker rooms and require them to download smartphone apps to report their daily health status to league officials.

U.S. Olympic track and field trials rescheduled

USA Track and Field has rescheduled its Olympic trials for June 18-27, 2021, at remodeled Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The national governing body for track announced the new dates Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic postponing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

USATF worked with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and TrackTown USA to secure the new dates for trials originally scheduled for this June. The competition schedule remains the same, but the timing windows could be tweaked.

The USATF announced last week it has laid off seven people from its 65-person staff and that CEO Max Siegel would take a 20 per cent pay cut to offset lost revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Italian teams favour finishing soccer season

The 20 clubs in Italy's top soccer division have unanimously voted in favour of finishing the current season.

The Lega Serie A held an assembly with the 20 clubs by videoconference and released a statement saying all clubs voted "to carry on the 2019-2020 season to the end, if the government allows it to happen."

Serie A has been suspended since the government ordered a nationwide lockdown more than a month ago. Twelve rounds remain along with four games that were postponed from the weekend of Feb. 22.

The lockdown in Italy is scheduled to expire after May 3.

NBA's Magic give $50,000 US to food bank

The ownership of the NBA's Orlando Magic have announced a $50,000 US donation to a Central Florida food bank and have teamed with Papa John's to offer a way for their fans to support food-insecure families as well.

The DeVos family announced the donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Through May 20, fans can also see 25 per cent of their online-order price at Orlando-area Papa John's restaurants donated to the food bank as well.

Magic CEO Alex Martins says "this has been a focus for us over the years, and now more than ever this remains a priority. We will continue to work together to make sure we assist those most vulnerable."

The DeVos family previously announced a $2 million compensation fund for Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hourly workers for games and time missed during the COVID-19 suspension of seasons. Several Magic players and Magic coach Steve Clifford have also championed various charitable causes during the pandemic.

Concern raised in Germany about testing players

The deputy head of Germany's national disease control centre has cautioned against coronavirus testing for soccer players in order to restart the league.

Regular testing of players and team staff is a key element of a plan to resume German soccer in empty stadiums next month.

Robert Koch Institute vice-president Lars Schaade says he doesn't "see why certain sections of the population ... should be routinely screened," adding he would prefer testing to be focused on people who show symptoms or who are linked to an outbreak of the virus.

The governors of German states Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia have called for a restart of soccer on May 9 but not all states are on board.

Euro playoffs could be held in fall, UEFA VP says

UEFA vice-president Sandor Csanyi says playoffs to decide the last four places in the postponed European Championship could be played in October or November.

The 16-nation playoffs have twice been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Euro 2020 has been delayed one year.

Csanyi tells Hungarian media that October and November are options while there is uncertainty about when soccer can resume in Europe. All 55 UEFA member countries are currently scheduled to play Nations League games in October and November.

Hungary, one of 12 host nations of Euro 2020, was drawn to play at Bulgaria in the single knockout Euro 2020 playoffs. The winner will host either Iceland or Romania with a place in the final tournament at stake.