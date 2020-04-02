Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Thursday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

World Athletics says it won't clear any Russian athletes to compete internationally amid the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body of track requires Russians to apply for "authorized neutral athlete" status each year to compete outside their home country. Russia has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015 for widespread doping.

World Athletics spokeswoman Nicole Jeffery says in emailed comments that "the ANA system only applies to international competition, so until there is competition there is no need for any athlete to apply."

She adds that "for the next two months, at least, there is no competition, so the system does not need to be active until we know when the competition schedule can resume."

World Athletics hasn't decided how far in advance to open applications once competitions resume. High jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene and pole vault world champion Anzhelika Sidorova are among those who need their status renewed from last year.

British Open says postponement is an option

British Open organizers say postponement is an option for this year's golf tournament at Royal St. George's because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The R&A released a short statement in response to media speculation about the staging of the event in July. Chief executive Martin Slumbers says the "process is taking some time to resolve" because of a range of external factors.

Slumbers says "we are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can."

The 149th edition of the Open Championship is scheduled to take place July 16-19. The last time the Open wasn't played was in 1945 because of World War II.

Senior PGA Championship scrapped

The Senior PGA Championship in Michigan has been cancelled.

The PGA of America says it based its decision on Michigan's stay-at-home order that was enacted March 23. The Senior PGA in Benton Harbor, Michigan, was to be played May 21-24. It will be held next year at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It will return to Benton Harbor the following year.

World Sailing event in Japan cancelled

World Sailing has cancelled the World Cup Series Final in Enoshima, Japan, in June because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The regatta was to give valuable competition for the Olympic classes just over a month before the start of the Tokyo Games.

The Olympics have been postponed to 2021.

World Sailing and Japanese officials were in talks to return to Enoshima in 2021 before the rescheduled Olympics.

Serie A team would forfeit matches if play resumes

Brescia president Massimo Cellino says he will forfeit his team's remaining Serie A matches if the Italian soccer league resumes.

Brescia is the third-worst hit province in Italy with more than 8,500 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Cellino says "this season doesn't make sense anymore."

He says "returning to activity is pure craziness. If they force us to I am ready to not put out the team and lose the matches 3-0 by default out of respect for the citizens of Brescia and their loved ones who aren't here anymore."

Brescia is in last place in the league standings. The president of Lazio recently accused Cellino of trying to avoid relegation.

Cellino says "I don't care at all about relegation. So far we have deserved it and I have my blame in that, too."

Khabib won't break quarantine, UFC 249 off

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won't leave quarantine in Russia to fight, dealing another blow to UFC President Dana White's determination to hold UFC 249 in two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurmagomedov made his announcement Wednesday on Instagram, telling the mixed martial arts world to "take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes."

Nurmagomedov (28-0) was scheduled to fight top contender Tony Ferguson (25-3) in the main event of UFC 249, which was initially scheduled for Brooklyn before the pandemic threw the UFC's schedule into upheaval.

Nurmagomedov is in his native Dagestan, and his Instagram post made it clear he isn't leaving for the fight even if White is able to find a location to stage it. Nurmagomedov left California to return home when the UFC had tentative plans to stage UFC 249 in the United Arab Emirates, but the champion first revealed Monday that he probably wouldn't be allowed to leave the country again due to travel restrictions.

"I understand everything and I'm definitely more upset than you to cancel the fight," Nurmagomedov said. "Probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can't control it all."