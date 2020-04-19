Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Sunday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Patrick McEnroe tests negative for coronavirus

Tennis announcer Patrick McEnroe said that he recently tested negative for COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the virus last month.

"All right everyone, great news for me and my wife, Melissa. We both tested negative for COVID-19," McEnroe said Saturday in a video posted on Twitter. "We just got the tests back this morning.

McEnroe, 53, said he was tested at the same drive-thru facility in Westchester County, N.Y., where he obtained his initial test.

"I know we're talking a lot about testing on TV. We need more of them, we all know that," McEnroe, a former United States Davis Cup captain, said. "It was great to see this going so well for us and for New York state in general now."

New York state has seen more than 12,900 deaths from the coronavirus as of early Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The state, however, reported its lowest one-day death toll in two weeks on Saturday of 540.

McEnroe won one singles titles and 16 doubles crowns during a pro tennis career from 1988-98. His biggest doubles title came in 1989 when he and Jim Grabb teamed up to win the French Open.

McEnroe's highest doubles ranking was No. 3 in 1993. He was ranked as high as 28th in singles in 1995.

McEnroe is one of ESPN's top tennis announcers. His older brother, John, also works for the network.

Players and coaches at Roma have waived their salary for four months to help the Italian club get through a crisis sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

A.S. Roma players, coaches take a pay cut

With Roma having not played a competitive match since March 1 because of the pandemic, the players and coaching staff will forgo salaries due to them for March, April, May and June.

Roma says "if the current season resumes and is completed, the club and the players, coach (Paulo Fonseca) and his staff have agreed an incentive plan to be paid subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives."

The players will reportedly get back three of the missed months' wages in the next fiscal year.

Roma added that players and coaches also have agreed to top up the wages of Roma employees who have been placed on the Italian government's social safety-net scheme, ensuring they will still receive their full regular salaries.

Roma chief executive Guido Fienga said the gesture has "proved that we really are in this together."

Brighton's stadium converted into testing centre

The stadium of English Premier League club Brighton has been converted into the south coast's biggest drive-in coronavirus testing centre.

The appointment-only centre has been put in place at the American Express Community Stadium as part of the drive to increase testing for National Health Service (NHS) staff and other key workers.

"The Amex will be the biggest testing site anywhere on the south coast, and will be used for self-testing and assisted testing," Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said.

"The centre was scheduled to see more than 50 NHS frontline workers on Saturday afternoon, and they will have the results of their tests within 48 hours. Within a few days, the site should reach its capacity of up to 1,000 tests a day."