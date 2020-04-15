Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Wednesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

CEBL postpones season opener until at least June

Canadian Elite Basketball League commissioner Mike Morreale announced the beginning of the season, set for May, has been postponed until at least June.

"With restrictions in place limiting the size of public gatherings and the closure of some team practice and game venues into June, opening the season as scheduled in May is not feasible," he said.

The CEBL had been scheduled to tip off its second season May 7 with the expansion Ottawa BlackJacks taking on the Niagara River Lions, but is postponing the start date to at least June.

The seven-team league — also with Hamilton, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Guelph, Ont., Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, B.C.) — competes with 70 per cent of the 10-player rosters made up of Canadian content.

The league had been making headlines heading into its second season, adding the Ottawa franchise and signing a broadcast partnership deal with CBC through 2022 which included live streams of all 70 regular-season games and five playoff games.

Tour de France moved to late August

The Tour de France has new dates, and it will be followed by cycling's two other major races.

Because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the iconic race around France will now start on Aug. 29 and finish on Sept. 20. The Giro d'Italia and the Spanish Vuelta, cycling's two other Grand Tours, will take place after the French race.

The International Cycling Union announced the Tour's new dates on Wednesday after consulting with race organizer Amaury Sport Organisation. The race was originally scheduled to start on June 27 in Nice.

It's the first time since the end of World War II that the race is not starting in July.

The race's finish on the Champs-Elysees will coincide with the start of the rescheduled French Open tennis tournament a short distance away on the clay courts of Roland Garros in western Paris.

Relive 1992 Dream Team's Olympic romp

With no NBA games to watch during the sports shutdown, the Dream Team's historic romp through Barcelona will be rebroadcast in its entirety.

The Olympic Channel will begin weekly streaming of the U.S. basketball team's victories in the 1992 Olympics, when Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird headlined the team.

The 1992 Olympics were the first that featured NBA players, and the Americans stormed to the gold medal. They won by an average of 44 points per game and were credited with jump-starting basketball's global growth. The team was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

First up is the Americans' victory over Angola on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.