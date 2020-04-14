Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Tuesday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Ex-NBA player Jeremy Lin donates up to $1 million US

Tour de France calls off June start

After weeks of holding out hope the Tour de France would be able to go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic, the world's most famous cycling race was finally added to the list of sporting events called off.

It may still happen this year, but it's clear the three-week race won't be starting on June 27 in the Riviera city of Nice as scheduled.

French President Emmanuel Macron effectively made that decision in his speech to the nation on Monday when he announced that all public events with large crowds have been cancelled until at least mid-July.

"Given that it's now impossible that the Tour starts at its planned date, we are consulting with the [International Cycling Union] to try and find new dates," race organizers said Tuesday.

The last time the Tour was not held was in 1946, with the nation still emerging from World War II. It was also stopped during WWI.

While cycling's biggest event could be scrapped altogether, organizers are discussing potential later dates.

PGA of America starts relief fund with $5M US donation

The PGA of America established the Golf Emergency Relief Fund on Monday by donating $5 million US and pledging to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups in hopes of providing support for the golf industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA's contribution included every member of its executive team voluntarily reducing his or her compensation, along with the board of directors pledging personal donations.

The fund is being administered by E4E Relief, an independent third-party public charity.

"There's pain everywhere," said Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America. "It's how to get to the other side. The government is doing extraordinary things. The Fed actions last week were stunning. The loan programs are very clever to keep people employed. The bad news is it may not be enough depending on how long this lasts."

The PGA said the fund was being supported by other golf organizations, including the two U.S. tours, the USGA, the superintendents and golf course owner groups and merchandisers.

Applications will start being accepted on Thursday. The first phase will distribute $500 grants for basic needs and $1,500 grants for critical needs. The second phase will make funds available up to $3,500 depending on need.

Online tributes to mark Jackie Robinson Day

Forced from the field by the coronavirus, Major League Baseball is moving its annual celebration of Jackie Robinson online.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation is launching a virtual learning hub to coincide with the 73rd anniversary Wednesday of Robinson breaking the major league colour barrier.

CC Sabathia and Harold Reynolds are among the former major leaguers reading excerpts from the book by Robinson's daughter, Sharon. She will appear in video vignettes and there are virtual and printable educational activities.

Robinson broke baseball's colour barrier on April 15, 1947, for the Brooklyn Dodgers and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997 by then-Commissioner Bud Selig. An annual Jackie Robinson Day started in 2004. Since 2009, all players, managers, coaches have worn his No. 42 to mark the day.

UEFA to host calls with European soccer leaders

UEFA says it will host another round of calls next week for European soccer leaders to address the shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UEFA executive committee is set to join by video link on April 23. It will follow separate days of calls with UEFA's 55 member federations and club soccer officials.

UEFA is giving priority to completing national league and cup competitions. One contingency plan is for games to continue into July and August and decide entries for the Champions League and Europa League next season.

This season's Champions League and Europa League could resume once domestic titles are decided.

The UEFA executive committee last month postponed the European Championship by one year to 2021. Other games affected include World Cup qualifying groups, the 2021 Nations League finals and the women's Euro 2021 tournament in England.

Lin pledges up to $1 million US to combat virus

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin pledged up to $1 million US to coronavirus relief efforts and said he had been pained by the treatment meted out to some of Asian-Americans in the United States.

Writing on The Players' Tribune website, the former New York Knicks guard who sparked what became known as "Linsanity" in the 2012-13 NBA season, said he would be donating $500,000 and would also match donations up to an additional $500,000.

"One simple way to be the light is to support organizations doing crucial work during the crisis," Lin said in his pledge.

Media in the United States have reported a surge in verbal and physical assaults on Asian-Americans following the outbreak of the virus which is believed to have originated in central China.

Asian soccer postpones matches in May, June

The Asian Football Confederation says it has postponed "all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and Jun until further notice."

Most of the 32 Asian Champions League teams played two group games in February before the coronavirus outbreak caused a shutdown.

The AFC says it "will explore all possible options in order to complete" those groups.

Saudi Ladies International moved to October

The first women's professional golf tournament in Saudi Arabia has found new dates in October.

The inaugural Saudi Ladies International on the Ladies European Tour was to be played last month but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The $1 million US event will now be played from Oct. 8-11 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club at King Abdullah Economic City.

German soccer league delays resumption meeting

The German soccer league has delayed a meeting of clubs that was expected to set out a timetable for resuming games in empty stadiums.

Clubs from the top two divisions were to meet Friday but that has been delayed until April 23.

The league had hoped to resume play next month but Germany's federal political system could allow numerous state and federal officials to obstruct games if they disagree.

The league says clubs need extra time to prepare and that any decisions made will be "based on the current political decision-making situation at federal and state level over the coming week."

Senior British Open postponed

The Senior British Open golf tournament has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was scheduled to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26.

R&A official Johnnie Cole-Hamilton says organizers are looking at alternative options to host the tournament "later in the year if at all possible."