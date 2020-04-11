Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in the sports world on Saturday

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Canadian hockey great Hayley Wickenheiser was joined by Ontario premier Doug Ford this morning at a storage facility in east Toronto as she launched her personal protection equipment drive.

Wickenheiser, who has led Canada to four Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, has organized a P-P-E drive to help front-line medical workers stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo won all four of his games Friday night as the MLB The Show Players League got underway.

The online tournament utilizing the "MLB The Show 20" game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over the next three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

Gallo was the star on opening night, defeating Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May, Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell and Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett by a combined 30-6 score.

Garrett posted a 3-1 record Friday while Snell and McCullers both went 2-2. May finished 1-3, and Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez wound up 0-4.

Tour de France organizers are focusing on a postponement of this year's race rather than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email seen by Reuters on Saturday which was sent to the publishers of the official Tour program.

The Tour's main publisher said in the email it was "freezing the administrative aspects of our collaboration" ahead of the sport's most prestigious race which is due to run from June 27-July 19.

"The unpredictable nature of the global crisis that we are all caught up in means that we will have to be patient until there's an official announcement of [Tour organizers] ASO about the 2020 race, bearing in mind that the current focus is on a postponement until later in the summer rather than a cancellation," the publishing arm of L'Equipe newspaper, which is owned by the same family as the Tour de France organizers, wrote.