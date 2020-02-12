Chinese Grand Prix Formula 1 event postponed due to coronavirus
Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the organizers said on Wednesday.
Race was set to be held in Shanghai on April 19th
The FIA and Formula One said in a statement that they had jointly decided to postpone the race, which was scheduled for April 19 at the Shanghai International Circuit.
"As a result of continued health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures," the two bodies said.
The Chinese Grand Prix joins a list of sporting events to have been canceled due to coronavirus that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan late last year.
