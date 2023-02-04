MMA star Conor McGregor to face Michael Chandler in UFC return
Irishman hasn't fought since breaking leg in July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier
Irish MMA star Conor (Notorious) McGregor is returning to action to face (Iron) Michel Chandler after the two serve as rival coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter."
Season 31 of the UFC's reality TV show will run May 30 through Aug. 15 with McGregor and Chandler then facing off in the Octagon.
A date and location have yet to be confirmed, UFC president Dana White said in making the announcement in a video Saturday.
McGregor (22-4-0) has not fought since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
The 34-year-old Irish star has held both the featherweight and lightweight UFC titles.
Chandler (23-8-0) is a former Bellator champion.
He lost last time out to Poirier, submitted in the third round at UFC 281 in November.
WATCH | Bring It In panel wonders if karma is catching up to McGregor:
The 36-year-old American is ranked fifth among 155-pound contenders.
Both fighters have lost three of their last four fights.
McGregor was beaten twice by Poirier and once by former lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Chandler lost to Charles (do Bronx) Oliveira, Justin (The Highlight) Gaethje and Poirier.
White also said former light-heavyweight champion Jon (Bones) Jones and bantamweight star Sean (Sugar) O'Malley have both signed new eight-fight deals.
Jones is slated to take on France's Ciryl (Bon Gamin) Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
