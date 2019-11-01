Conor McGregor fined for pub punch-up, vows it won't happen again
Conor McGregor has been fined 1,000 euros ($1,468 Cdn) for assaulting a man in a pub.
The retired mixed martial arts fighter from Ireland pleaded guilty to a charge of assault during an appearance at Dublin District Court.
Video footage of the incident in April was played in the hearing.
McGregor accepted his actions were "very wrong", telling the judge: "I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again."
The 31-year-old McGregor hasn't fought in MMA since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He was banned for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in a post-fight brawl.
Video of Conor McGregor Punching Old Man in Head in Whiskey Dispute <a href="https://t.co/G26HNdRrGq">https://t.co/G26HNdRrGq</a>—@TMZ
