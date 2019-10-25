Skip to Main Content
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl REALLY play well together
Sports·Video

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl REALLY play well together

The duo in Edmonton is piling up the points and the Oilers are reaping the benefits.
The duo in Edmonton is piling up the points and the Oilers are reaping the benefits. 1:18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports