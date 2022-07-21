Watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games

CBC Sports is the exclusive Canadian home for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 12-day multi-sport competition from July 28 through Aug. 8 can be viewed on CBC Sports' platforms, including six daily streaming feeds available on cbcsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android. CBC Sports will also produce ten hours of broadcast coverage as part of weekend programming, hosted by Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo. Fans can also access up-to-the-minute news through CBC Sports' digital and social media platforms at: Facebook: CBCSports; Twitter: @cbcsports; Instagram: @cbc.sports



As the Athletics competition gets underway, and with swimming still ongoing, it's a big medal day, with 37 golds on offer in Birmingham. Here are your top stories for Team Canada:

The gymnastics competition concludes with various event finals

Look out for Toronto's Cassie Lee and Emma Spence of Cambridge, Ont. in the women's floor event - they qualified in 2nd and 3rd place respectively for this final.

Watch: channel 1 for the apparatus finals, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m ET.

The penultimate day of swimming could see multiple Canadians reach the podium

Don't miss Toronto's Josh Liendo in the men's 100m butterfly final. Liendo is the reigning world bronze medallist in the event.

And watch out forAurelie Rivard of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. in the women's 200m individual medley SM10 final. Rivard is the defending silver medallist in this race from four years ago.

Canada will be favoured for the podium in the mixed 4 x 100 m medley relay as well.

Watch: channel 1, evening session, from 2:07 p.m.-5:10 p.m. ET.

3 x 3 basketball and 3 x 3 wheelchair basketball medal matches

Wheelchair basketball for both para and able-bodied athletes is making its Commonwealth Games debut in 2022, and the Canadian teams - featured in all four categories - will all play for a medal, with three medals guaranteed.

The men's able-bodied team will take on Scotland for bronze, while the women's able-bodied team will go for gold against England.

Both the men's and women's wheelchair teams will play Australia for gold.

Watch: channel 3 for all the action. The bronze medal matches, able-bodied, can be seen at 11:30 a.m. ET.

All gold medal matches can be seen 2:30 p.m.-5:10 p.m ET.

Judo Olympic bronze medallist Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard aims for gold in her Commonwealth Games debut

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Saint-Hubert, Que. is one of the top athletes competing in her sport today.

Beauchemin-Pinard won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is currently ranked third in her weight class on the international rankings list.

She earned the gold at a Grand Prix in Croatia in mid-July, which would seem to suggest that she is in good form heading into this event.



Watch: channel 1 for preliminary matches 5:00 a.m.- 5:20 a.m. ET, channel 2 for replay highlights 8:15 a.m.-9:05 a.m. ET, and channel 6 for medal matches 12:00 p.m.-2:40 p.m. ET.

Click on the video players below to watch live coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games from Birmingham, England.

Live action continues Tuesday and runs through the final day of competition on Monday, Aug. 8.

See below for a list of sports and start times on six live feeds.

Day 5 action including lawn bowling, table tennis, basketball (3:30 a.m. ET): Channel 3 - Events include lawn bowling (men's pairs), table tennis (men's team medal matches) and 3x3 basketball (men's, women's and wheelchair medal matches).

Day 5 action including squash, lawn bowling, boxing (3:30 a.m. ET): Channel 4 - Events include lawn bowling (men's pairs final, women's fours final, para men's pairs final), and badminton (team gold medal match).

Day 5 action including artistic gymnastics, field hockey, judo (4 a.m. ET): Channel 6 - Events include field hockey (CAN vs GHA), judo (medal matches for women's 63 kg and 70 kg, men's 73 kg and 81 kg) and lawn bowling (para mixed pairs bronze).

Day 5 action including weightlifting, badminton, lawn bowling (4:40 a.m. ET): Channel 5 - Events include weightlifting (women's 76 kg), badminton (team bronze match), cricket and netball.

Day 5 action including judo, swimming, artistic gymnastics (5 a.m. ET): Channel 1 - Events include swimming (heats and finals), artistic gymnastics (apparatus finals) and beach volleyball.