Hollie Naughton named Canada's flag-bearer for Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
1st Canadian woman to reach podium in squash; Michelle Li earns badminton silver
Hollie Naughton, who became the first Canadian woman to ever climb the medal podium in squash at the Commonwealth Games, will carry Canada's flag in the closing ceremony.
Naughton, who was born in Barnsley, England and lives in Mississauga, Ont., captured silver last week.
Canada finished the Games with 92 medals, including 26 gold. Both totals were third best out of 72 nations. Australia led the medal table with 178, including 67 gold, ahead of England with 176 medals and 57 gold.
Fifteen-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh was Canada's top performer -- winning two gold, three silver and one bronze.
Michelle Li won Canada's final medal, a silver in badminton on Monday, hours before the closing ceremony.
WATCH | Li collects 92nd medal for Canada in Birmingham, England:
Naughton, who began playing squash at age seven, is a three-time Canadian Women's Open champion. She was part of the Canadian squad that won team silver at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.
WATCH | Naughton makes Canadian squash history at Commonwealth Games:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?