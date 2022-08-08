Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hollie Naughton named Canada's flag-bearer for Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Hollie Naughton, who became the first Canadian woman to ever climb the medal podium in squash at the Commonwealth Games, will carry Canada's flag in the closing ceremony.

1st Canadian woman to reach podium in squash; Michelle Li earns badminton silver

The Canadian Press
Hollie Naughton will carry the Canadian flag in Monday's closing ceremony at the Commonwealth Games. She captured silver in squash last week, one of 92 medals won by Canada's athletes in Birmingham, England. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Naughton, who was born in Barnsley, England and lives in Mississauga, Ont., captured silver last week.

Canada finished the Games with 92 medals, including 26 gold. Both totals were third best out of 72 nations. Australia led the medal table with 178, including 67 gold, ahead of England with 176 medals and 57 gold.

Fifteen-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh was Canada's top performer -- winning two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Michelle Li won Canada's final medal, a silver in badminton on Monday, hours before the closing ceremony.

WATCH | Li collects 92nd medal for Canada in Birmingham, England:

Canada’s Michelle Li captures badminton silver at the Commonwealth Games

53 minutes ago
Duration 1:48
Michelle Li of Markham, Ont., settled for silver after losing two games to India’s Pusarla Venkata Sindhu.

Naughton, who began playing squash at age seven, is a three-time Canadian Women's Open champion. She was part of the Canadian squad that won team silver at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

WATCH | Naughton makes Canadian squash history at Commonwealth Games:

Canada's Hollie Naughton settles for squash silver at Commonwealth Games

5 days ago
Duration 57:55
Hollie Naughton of Oakville, Ont., fell 3-1 to England's Georgina Kennedy in the women's squash final, but in doing so becomes the first Canadian woman to win a medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.
