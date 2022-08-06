Canadian rhythmic gymnast Carmel Kallemaa wins 3 medals on Day 9 of Commonwealth Games

Canada got off to a strong on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, winning medals in gymnastics, diving, boxing and men's hammer throw.

Rhythmic gymnast Carmel Kallemaa led the way with three medals. The 24-year-old from Toronto won silver in the clubs event and bronze in both the ribbon and hoop events in Birmingham, England.

Kallemaa started the day off by earning 28.200 points in the hoop, finishing third behind Anna Sokolova of Cyprus (28.300) and Gemma Frizelle of Wales (28.700), who made history as the first Welsh gymnastic to win hoop hold at the Commonwealth Games.

Kallemaa went on to earn 29.100 points in clubs while leading all competitors with an 8.200 execution score.

Australian Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva won gold ahead of Kallemaa with 29.400 points for her third medal in Birmingham.Malaysia's Izzah Amzan took bronze (28.600)

Kallemaa added her second bronze with 29.100 points in ribbon while once again earning the top execution score (8.200). Malaysia's Ng Joe Ee won gold (27.800), finishing ahead of Scotland's Louise Christie (27.550).

Kallemaa also helped Canada win gold in the team final on Thursday.

Montreal's Suzanna Shahbazian claimed silver in the ball event with 29.050 points for her second medal of these Games.

Joe Ee won another gold medal with 29.700, while Sokolova rounded out the podium with 28.800 points.

Canada has won 19 gold, 27 silver and 28 bronze for a total of 74 medals through nine days of competition, which currently has them third in the standings.

Canada's Suzanna Shahbazian, left, holds up her silver medal during the ball medal ceremony on Saturday, alongside gold medallist Ng Joe Ee of Malaysia, centre, and bronze medalist Anna Sokolova of Cyprus. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Hammer thrower Katzberg wins silver

Ethan Katzberg won Canada's third silver medal of the day in the men's hammer throw event.

The 20-year-old from Nanaimo, B.C., set a new personal best with a throw of 76.36 metres on his fifth of six attempts.

England's Nick Miller won gold (76.36) and Alexandro Poursanidis of Cyprus captured bronze with a season-best throw of 73.97 metres.

Canada's Ethan Katzberg would go on to throw 76.36 - a 2 METRE improvement on his personal best 👏<br><br>That's good enough for SILVER at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/B2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#B2022</a> 🥈🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/nlLwNr1Lf1">pic.twitter.com/nlLwNr1Lf1</a> —@CBCOlympics

Vallée, Erlam dive to bronze

The Canadian diving duo of Mia Vallée and Margo Erlam added to the country's impressive medal total in the pool with a bronze medal in the women's synchronized three-metre springboard final.

The Canadians amassed 297.00 points over five dives at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England.

Australia's Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith won all five rounds while topping the podium with 316.53 points.

Malaysia's Ng Yan Yee and Nur Dhabitah bumped the Canadians out of silver position with a strong final dive — forward 2½ somersaults 1 twist — that earned 67.5 points for a total of 299.85.

It is Vallée's second medal of these Games, having also won gold in the women's one-metre springboard on Friday.

Dhillon claims boxing bronze

Boxer Priyanka Dhillon took home a bronze medal in the women's 48-kilogram weight class after making it to the semifinals.

The Winnipeg native started the competition by winning 4-1 on points against Kenya's Christine Ongare, who won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. But Dhillon went on to lose her semifinal match to India's Nitu Ghanghas after the referee called a stop to the contest.

Dhillon also captured bronze at the 2022 AMBC Continental Championships in March, where she represented Canada for the first time.