Canadian diver Mia Vallée wins gold in 1m springboard final at Commonwealth Games

Canadian diver Mia Vallée won gold in the women's one-metre springboard final on Friday for Canada's 64th medal of the Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old from Kirkland, Que., topped the podium after amassing 291.85 points on five dives at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England.

Vallée's best score came on her second dive — inward 2 ½ somersaults — to earn 65.10 points. She was coming off a bronze medal in the same event at the world championships in June.

Australia's Brittany O'Brien claimed silver while finishing with 279.60 points. England's Amy Rollinson rounded out the podium with bronze (272.00).

Calgary's Margo Erlam finished ninth with 239.25 points.

Canada has won 18 gold, 22 silver and 24 bronze through eight days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Canadian wrestlers add medals

Canadian freestyle wrestlers Lachlan McNeil, Ana Godinez Gonzalez and Hannah Taylor added to Canada's medal total earlier on Friday.

Gonzalez was pinned by India's Sakshi Malik in the women's 62-kilogram gold-medal match, finishing with silver for Canada's 62nd medal of these Games.

The 22-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., defeated Scotland's Abbie Fountain by technical superiority in the quarter-finals, and she went on to beat Nigeria's Esther Kolawole in the semifinals.

McNeil captured silver in the men's 65-kilogram weight class earlier on Friday. The 21-year-old from North York, Ont., lost the gold-medal match against Indian Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia by points, falling short of his first senior title.

Toronto wrestler Lachlan McNeil settles for silver at Commonwealth Games Duration 12:43 Freestyle wrestler Lachlan McNeil of Toronto lost to Indian Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia in the men's 65-kilogram weight class bout at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

McNeil advanced to the final after defeating Scotland's Ross Connelly in the quarter-finals and Pakistan's Inayat Ullah in the semifinals. He captured gold at the 2021 Junior Pan-American Championships.

Canadian Olympian Amar Dhesi faces Pakistan's Zaman Anwar for the men's 125 kg title.

Taylor wins bronze

Taylor captured bronze in the women's 57 kg weight class. The 24-year-old from Cornwall, P.E.I., pinned Kenya's Sophia Omutichio Ayieta in a bronze-medal match that lasted just 35 seconds.

Taylor started the day with a win over Singapore's Danielle Sue Ching Lim in the quarter-finals, but she missed a shot at gold after losing in the semis to defending champion Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria.

