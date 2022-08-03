Shady El Nahas wins gold, Kyle Reyes earns silver in all-Canadian men's judo -100kg final
Canada's Hollie Naughton takes women's singles squash silver
Canadian judokas Shady El Nahas and Kyle Reyes captured the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men's -100-kilogram final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday.
Reyes, who also hails from Toronto, downed Rhys Thompson of England to punch his ticket to the gold-medal match.
A waza-ari is the second highest score a judoka can secure, while the golden score serves, in-essence, as a sudden-death overtime.
In the all-Canadian 100kg judo final 🇨🇦<br><br>Shady El Nahas takes the GOLD 🥇<br>Kyle Reyes the SILVER 🥈<br><br>And of course, they chest bump to celebrate 👏 <a href="https://t.co/ZlpJSgK9Oz">pic.twitter.com/ZlpJSgK9Oz</a>—@CBCOlympics
Both Thompson and Lovell-Hewitt went on to secure the bronze medal, given the judo tournament has two bronze-medal matches per event.
El Nahas's victory came the day after his brother Mohab won judo bronze in the men's -81 kg event.
And because there were two Canadians in Wednesday's final, the national team coach wasn't in either athlete's corner. So, Shady looked to his older brother for guidance.
"Of course my brother's going to be on my side, so you could see I was kind of looking at him because he's my mentor," El Nahas said. "And he medalled [Wednesday], so I couldn't let him one-up me."
Shady El Nahas narrowly lost out on a bronze medal at last summer's Tokyo Olympics
"I was at the Olympic Games and we couldn't do the opening ceremony or any of the activities," he said. "So I'm glad I got to experience that here. It was amazing."
Hollie Naughton takes women's singles squash silver
Canada's Hollie Naughton grabbed the silver medal in the women's singles squash final to become the first Canadian woman to win a medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.
Naughton, the world's 20th-ranked player, fell 3-1 to England's Georgina Kennedy.
The Canadian bounced back with a 14-12 win in the third game after dropping the first two 11-7 and 11-5. Kennedy won the final frame 11-5 for gold.
After a tough match, Canada's Hollie Naughton will take the silver in women's singles squash at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/B2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#B2022</a> 🇨🇦🥈<br><br>She is the first Canadian to EVER medal in this event 👏 <a href="https://t.co/6J1y5k83ly">pic.twitter.com/6J1y5k83ly</a>—@CBCOlympics
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?