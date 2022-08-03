Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Commonwealth Games·Breaking

Shady El Nahas wins gold, Kyle Reyes earns silver in all-Canadian men's judo -100kg final

Canadian judokas Shady El Nahas and Kyle Reyes captured the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men's -100-kilogram final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday.

Canada's Hollie Naughton takes women's singles squash silver

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Shady El Nahas, seen during the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, captured the men's judo -100 kg title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday. (Franck Fife/AFP)

El Nahas, a 24-year-old Toronto native, edged Reyes by waza-ari in the golden score to take the title. He previously defeated England's Harry Lovell-Hewitt in a semifinal.

Reyes, who also hails from Toronto, downed Rhys Thompson of England to punch his ticket to the gold-medal match.

A waza-ari is the second highest score a judoka can secure, while the golden score serves, in-essence, as a sudden-death overtime.

Both Thompson and Lovell-Hewitt went on to secure the bronze medal, given the judo tournament has two bronze-medal matches per event.

El Nahas's victory came the day after his brother Mohab won judo bronze in the men's -81 kg event.

And because there were two Canadians in Wednesday's final, the national team coach wasn't in either athlete's corner. So, Shady looked to his older brother for guidance.

"Of course my brother's going to be on my side, so you could see I was kind of looking at him because he's my mentor," El Nahas said. "And he medalled [Wednesday], so I couldn't let him one-up me."

Shady El Nahas narrowly lost out on a bronze medal at last summer's Tokyo Olympics

"I was at the Olympic Games and we couldn't do the opening ceremony or any of the activities," he said. "So I'm glad I got to experience that here. It was amazing."

Canada's Hollie Naughton grabbed the silver medal in the women's singles squash final to become the first Canadian woman to win a medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

Naughton, the world's 20th-ranked player, fell 3-1 to England's Georgina Kennedy.

The Canadian bounced back with a 14-12 win in the third game after dropping the first two 11-7 and 11-5. Kennedy won the final frame 11-5 for gold.

With files from The Canadian Press

