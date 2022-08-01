Canada's Maude Charron wins weightlifting gold at Commonwealth Games with record-setting performance

Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron set multiple Commonwealth Games records while capturing gold in the women's 64-kilogram final on Monday in Birmingham, England — adding to Canada's medal haul on Day 4.

The Rimouski, Que., native lifted 98 kg on her first snatch attempt and went on to set a Games record with 101 kg on her third attempt, rebounding after failing to complete the lift on her second.

Charron continued her stellar performance in the clean and jerk program, constantly improving her lifts from 123 kg to 127 kg and finally 130 kg while breaking her previous Games record and claiming Canada's fourth gold medal.

The 29-year-old is the reigning Olympic champion in the same category. She also won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the women's 63 kg event.

Charron served as one of Canada's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony along with wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy.

Australia's Sarah Maureen Cochrane won silver after lifting 100 kg in the snatch and 116 in the clean and jerk for a 216 kg total.

Nigeria's Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf took bronze with a total of 212 kg after a 93 kg snatch and 119 kg clean and jerk.

Canadian artistic gymnasts capture 4 medals

Three artistic gymnasts powered Team Canada to a strong start on the fourth day of competition.

Twenty-year-old Félix Dolci earned silver in the men's floor exercise after earning 5.900 difficulty points and 8.266 execution points.

The Laval, Que., native finished with a total of 14.166 points, 500 behind gold medallist Jake Jarman and 200 more than Giarnni Regini-Moran, who took bronze. Both Jarman and Regini-Moran are from England.

Dolci finished fourth in the men's all-around final on Saturday, which was also won by Jarman.

Laurie Denommée of Laval, Que., also earned silver in the women's vault final.

The 21-year-old finished tied with gold medallist Georgia Godwin of Australia at 13.233 points, but missed out on first place due to the highest execution score criteria.

The Canadian outdid Godwin in the second attempt, reaching a score of 12.900 to beat the Australian's 12.766. In the first go, Denommée tallied 13.566 points, 134 shy of Godwin's.

Shannon Archer of Scotland earned bronze with 13.083, while fellow Canadian Emma Spence finished fourth (13.050).

In the men's pommel horse, Jayson Rampersad grabbed another artistic gymnastics medal for Canada with a score of 14.000.

Rampersad, who just celebrated his 19th birthday on Sunday, had a 5.900 difficulty score and 8.100 points in the execution column to finish behind Northern Ireland's Rhys Mc Clenaghan (14.133) and England's Joe Fraser (14.833).

Chris Kaji added a fourth podium for Canadian artistic gymnasts with a men's rings bronze.

The 22-year-old had scores of 5.900 in difficulty and 8.366 in execution for a total of 14.266 points - just 0.034 shy of silver medallist Sokratis Pilakouris from Cyprus.

England's Courtney Tulloch won the Commonwealth title with 14.400 points.

On Friday, Dolci, Rampersad and Kaji helped Canada claim silver in the men's team event along with Mathys Jalbert and Kenji Tamane.

Vachon lifts to bronze

Nicolas Vachon lifted to a bronze medal in the men's 81-kilogram category.

The 26-year-old from Saint-Hippolyte, Que., lifted 140 kg on his third and final snatch attempt and 180 kg on his second clean and jerk world record try.

Vachon went for gold with his last try, but failed to lift 187 kg. England's Chris Murray set a new Games record with 325 kg to take gold, while Australia's Kyle Bruce won silver with 323 kg.

Canadian judokas have already secured two more medals on Monday as sisters Christa Deguchi and Kelly Deguchi advanced to the finals in the 57 kg and 52 kg categories, respectively.

The Canadian team won 82 at the Games four years ago in Australia. The Games close on Monday, Aug. 8.